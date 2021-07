2021 marks the 90th anniversary of the Kilgore Area Chamber of Commerce and, without it, Kilgore would certainly not be the town it is today. First established in 1931, the Chamber wasted no time in getting to work. Earlier this year, KNH published quotes from an April 1, 1931 front page editorial with a call for action to the News Herald readers: Stop whining and make Kilgore the best it can be.