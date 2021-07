For all his misgivings about its potential for undermining team unity Gareth Southgate may end up being grateful for being forced to name a 26-man squad after all. As the manager was finalising his selection over the last few weeks Bukayo Saka emerged as one of the three additional luxury picks, along with the injury doubts Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson, yet on his first appearance the 19-year-old made a compelling case to keep his place in England’s starting XI for the knockout stages.