That looked like a pleasant weekend of camping and hiking for me. There are far more terrible places one could get dropped into as a military pilot. You could land in a territory full of head-chopping Jihadist psychos that want to do evil things to you and where you'd have to be far more careful. This video seemed to be made for city people who have no experience living outdoors. Such outdoorsman training should begin before they even go to flight school. I would have used parachute cloth and cord to make a ghillie suit with vegetation tied to it to blend into the landscape if I had enemies hunting me. It's crazy that the pilot had no metal canteen. Even a Boy Scout would have thought to have that handy.