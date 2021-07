Jürgen Klopp will forever be a Liverpool legend. That much is not in doubt. The German inherited a team languishing in 10th, and in the six years that have followed he has delivered the Premier League and the Champions League. Any manager who ended the long wait for a league title would have etched themselves into club folklore: that Klopp did so by building a 99-point juggernaut, capable of going toe-to-toe with a far more expensively-assembled Manchester City squad over the course of two full seasons, elevates him into the pantheon of Liverpool greats.