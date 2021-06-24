Del Mar author recognized with San Diego Book Award
The science-fiction novel “Melody: A First Contact Novel,” by Del Mar writer David Stangland, was the winner for the 2021 San Diego Book Award in Published Magical Fiction. Stangland published the book under his pen name, David Hoffer. The story’s protagonist, Stephen, has a voice in his head that convinces him that there’s a way to bring his daughter back to life. He eventually finds out the fate of the universe is in the balance.www.delmartimes.net