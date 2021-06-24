Del Mar author recognized with San Diego Book Award

San Diego is a city in the United States' state of California, located on the Pacific Ocean's coast and close to the Mexican border. San Diego is the eighth-most populous city in the United States and the second-most populous in California after Los Angeles, with an estimated population of 1,423,851 as of July 1, 2019. With 3,338,330 projected people as of 2019, the city is the county headquarters of San Diego County, the sixth most populated county in the United States. The city is recognized for its warm year-round temperature, natural deep-water harbor, large beaches and parks, long military ties, and current rise as a healthcare and biotechnology research hub.