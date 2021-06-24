Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Del Mar, CA

Del Mar author recognized with San Diego Book Award

By Luke Harold
delmartimes.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe science-fiction novel “Melody: A First Contact Novel,” by Del Mar writer David Stangland, was the winner for the 2021 San Diego Book Award in Published Magical Fiction. Stangland published the book under his pen name, David Hoffer. The story’s protagonist, Stephen, has a voice in his head that convinces him that there’s a way to bring his daughter back to life. He eventually finds out the fate of the universe is in the balance.

www.delmartimes.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Del Mar, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dalai Lama
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Amazon
Related
San Diego, CAPosted by
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Celebrate Juneteenth In San Diego

San Diego has celebrated Juneteenth for over 50 years. In 2021 the county honors African American history and culture through the following events on Saturday, June 19th. 11am - 4pm | Memorial Park - 2975 Ocean View Blvd, San Diego 92113. the Cooper Family Foundation Juneteenth celebration. Come by the...
San Diego County, CAeastcountymagazine.org

San Diego Oasis

May 28, 2018 (La Mesa) – San Diego Oasis, a nonprofit that promotes successful aging throughout San Diego County for anyone over age 50, will host author and local historian Jim Newland for a special presentation discussing a new book on the history of Grossmont Hospital from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Thursday, May 31, at the Oasis Lifelong Learning Center at the Grossmont Center mall, 5500 Grossmont Center Dr., La Mesa. The public is invited to attend this free presentation. For more information, call (619) 881-6262 or visit www.sandiegooasis.org.
San Diego, CANBC San Diego

San Diego Festival of the Arts

TICKETS NOW ON SALE FOR THE 2021 SAN DIEGO FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS. San Diego’s Annual Juried Show on September 11-12 at San Diego Surf Club Soccer Park. San Diego, Calif. (June 25, 2021) – Tickets are now available for the 35th San Diego Festival of the Arts at the San Diego Surf Club Soccer Park, formerly the Del Mar polo fields, on Saturday and Sunday, September 11 and 12. The 21-and-older event offers a stunning variety from 175 world-renowned artist featuring painting, sculpture, photography, glass, jewelry, ceramics, wood, fiber, and mixed media. All proceeds from ticket sales, silent auction, wine and beer garden sales benefit adults and children with disabilities.
Books & Literatureabc10up.com

UP Notable Book Club presents a virtual Q&A with U.P. author Mikel B. Classen, author of the award-winning Lake Superior Tales

UP Notable Book Club presents a virtual Q&A with U.P. author Mikel B. Classen, author of the award-winning Lake Superior Tales. the Crystal Falls Community District Library in partnership with the U.P. Publishers & Authors Association (UPPAA) has scheduled author events with winners of the UP Notable Book List. The 7th event is with U.P. author Mikel B. Classen whose award-winning Lake Superior Tales: Stories of Humor and Adventure in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, 2nd Edition has.
Books & LiteratureBowling Green Daily News

Calgary Author Honored in 2021 Indie Book Awards for Memoir about Social Justice and Overcoming Mental Health Struggles

CHICAGO, Ill. and CALGARY, Alberta, June 24, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sandra LA Boszko is quickly building a name for herself as an author who’s edgy and honest. That’s why her new book, “Welcome to California: From LA County Jail to #1 in Sales” (ISBN: 978-1525546440) was named one of the best indie books of 2021 by the Independent Book Publishing Professionals Group. It recounts how her mental illness led to a wrongful and traumatic incarceration in the Los Angeles County jail system.
San Diego, CAeastcountymagazine.org

San Diego Safari Park

HEALTH OFFICIALS SEEKING PERSONS WHO MAY HAVE TOUCHED RABID BAT AT SAFARI PARK. June 27, 2021 (San Diego) - The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency is looking for anybody that may have come into contact with a live bat that tested positive for rabies and was found at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park on June 25, 2021.
Coronado, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Man who brought tortillas to Coronado game apologizes

Luke Serna said he did not mean to be racially insensitive. The man who brought tortillas to the Saturday night Coronado High School basketball game against Escondido’s Orange Glen High issued a public apology Thursday, saying he realizes the act of throwing tortillas has been perceived as racially insensitive. Luke...
San Diego, CApacificsandiego.com

Obituary: Nate Soroko, San Diego craft beer icon, dies at 39

Nate Soroko, a celebrated bartender and chef in San Diego known for his love of craft beer, infectious laugh and larger-than-life personality, died at his home in Lemon Grove on June 12 at age 39. Soroko got his start in the industry as a line cook at the Liar’s Club...
California StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Most Dangerous Areas in San Diego

San Diego is a city in the United States' state of California, located on the Pacific Ocean's coast and close to the Mexican border. San Diego is the eighth-most populous city in the United States and the second-most populous in California after Los Angeles, with an estimated population of 1,423,851 as of July 1, 2019. With 3,338,330 projected people as of 2019, the city is the county headquarters of San Diego County, the sixth most populated county in the United States. The city is recognized for its warm year-round temperature, natural deep-water harbor, large beaches and parks, long military ties, and current rise as a healthcare and biotechnology research hub.
California Statefoxla.com

Woman recovers wallet lost 46 years ago in California

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A woman from Ventura was reunited with a wallet she lost 46 years ago after an employee working on remodeling Southern California’s historic Majestic Ventura Theater discovered it inside a crawl space. "I would have never imagined," said Tom Stevens after locating the wallet among old...
CelebritiesElk Valley Times

Joan Allen: I've led a separate life from Hollywood

Joan Allen has "led a very separate life" from Hollywood. The 64-year-old actress doesn't live in Los Angeles and has always made a concerted effort to remain out of the spotlight, despite the success she's enjoyed over the years. The Oscar-nominated star - who has appeared in films like 'Room'...
San Diego, CAsandiegofishreports.com

San Diego Fish Report

The bass bite is good right now. Top water in the morning and evening with any kind of reaction bait. Mid-day weedless t-rigs in the tules and drop shot. The water level is low but hasn’t slowed down the bite. Te male bass are active, hungry and going for the shad. This is a really good time for catching Catfish! Crappie reports are still coming in as well. Stop in concessions and check out out bait and tackle shop or rent a bait for the day!