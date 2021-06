Hoops stopper Tobi Oluwayemi signs new deal with Celtic…. Celtic Academy goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi has signed a two-year contracted extension that will see him remain at the club until at least the summer of 2024, Celtic have confirmed. The promising young stopper joined the club in February 2019 from Tottenham Hotspur’s Academy and has steadily developed in the Celtic Academy while playing for the Reserves.