Deandre Ayton’s Two-Way Growth Is A Key Ingredient In The Phoenix Suns’ Rapid Rise
Deandre Ayton’s game-winning alley-oop in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals was the crescendo to the all-around growth displayed on the NBA’s biggest stage. Throughout the Phoenix Suns’ dominant playoff run, rattling off nine consecutive victories on the doorstep of a miraculous NBA Finals berth, Ayton’s performance on both ends of the floor has been their true x-factor. Not only is Ayton the first player in the shot-clock area to register a plus-70 field goal percentage over a 12-game playoff span, but he’s also been a dominant rim protector stymying opponents’ strategies.www.forbes.com