Residents seek help with washed out bridge

With work winding down on the Humes Road bridge replacement, one Weston couple is hoping the city will help them with a very similar problem on Spring Street. Lyle and Paula Buckler spoke to the Weston board of aldermen on Monday, June 14 about the low water crossing that provides the only access to their property at the far eastern end of Spring Street. Unlike Humes Road, which sparked months worth of discussions on whether or not the bridge was on private or city property, public works officials said the crossing to the Buckler home is definitely on city property.