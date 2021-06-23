Using social media, a mailman returns a Father’s Day letter sent by a girl to her father in heaven.

NLE Choppa has been all about his growth over the last year. The artist has become much more spiritual and when it comes to his lyrics, Choppa is looking to leave his violent past behind. This is especially true in light of the fact that he recently had a daughter, and is now officially a father. He has massive responsibilities now and Choppa is determined to be the best father he can be. On his latest track "Letter To My Daughter," the artist embraces these responsibilities while also expressing his love for his child.