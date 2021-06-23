Using social media, a mailman returns a Father’s Day letter sent by a girl to her father in heaven.
Using social media, a mailman returns a Father’s Day letter sent by a girl to her father in heaven. On Monday, a postmaster in Leicestershire, England, begged Facebook for assistance in locating the mother of a youngster who had sent a Father’s Day letter to her father in heaven. The message grabbed thousands of people’s attention, and the mailman was soon in contact with the child’s mother, Sarah Tully. Tully now has the letter, and she has told local media that she will store it in a memory box for her daughter, Sianna, along with a collection of sweet social media comments.washingtonnewsday.com