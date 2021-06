Lawmakers in Arizona on Thursday approved legislation that takes away Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’s legal authority in election-related lawsuits. The story: The legislature passed a budget bill last week that includes a provision regarding Hobbs’ power when it comes to defending the state’s election laws. The state House approved the legislation on Thursday, sending it to the desk of Gov. Doug Ducey (R). Ducey has the power to reject the specific provision targeting Hobbs, the New York Times reports.