(The Center Square) – The Seminole Tribe of Florida will oppose a prospective 2022 constitutional amendment to legalize sports betting statewide on non-tribal land. “This is a political Hail Mary from out-of-state corporations trying to interfere with the business of the people of Florida," said Seminole Gaming spokesman Gary Bitner in an email statement, saying initiative sponsors tried to derail the 30-year gambling compact approved by lawmakers May 19 and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis May 25.