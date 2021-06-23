Selection Approach to Identify the Optimal Biomarker Using Quantitative Muscle MRI and Functional Assessments in Becker Muscular Dystrophy
Methods: Dixon fat-water imaging was performed at baseline (n=24) and 24 months (n=20). Fat fractions (FF) were calculated for three center slices and the whole muscles for 19 muscles and six muscle groups. Contractile cross sectional area (cCSA) was obtained from the center slice. Functional assessments included knee extension and flexion force, and three ambulatory tests (North Star Ambulatory Assessment (NSAA), 10-meter run, six-minute walking test). MR parameters were selected using SRM (≥0.8) and correlation with all ambulatory tests (rho≤-0.8). Parameters were evaluated based on intraclass correlation coefficient (ICC) and standard deviation (SD) of the difference. Sample sizes (SS) were calculated assuming 50% reduction in disease progression over 24 months in a clinical trial with 1:1 randomization.