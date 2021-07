Lexington County Fire Service units responded to a reported mobile home fire around 6:30 a.m., Saturday. The fire was on Bub Shumpert Road in the Pelion area. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-wide mobile home with fire throughout it. Nine companies with a 17 total of personnel brought the fire under control within 10 minutes. The effort was supported by a rural water supply. There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.