Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Impact of Repeated Clot Retrieval Attempts on Infarct Growth and Outcome After Ischemic Stroke

By Authors, Center
neurology.org
 13 days ago

Objective: To determine whether the association between increasing number of clot retrieval attempts (CRA) and unfavorable outcome is due to an increase in emboli to new territory (ENT) and greater infarct growth (IG) in successfully recanalized patients with acute ischemic stroke due to large vessel occlusion (AIS LVO). Methods: Data...

n.neurology.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ischemic Stroke#Clot#Cerebral Infarction#Retrieval#Ent#Mt#Ig#Dwi Co Registration#Cra#Ent#Ci
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Stroke
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
HealthMedicalXpress

A link between walking speed and dual tasking after stroke

Research has found that training stroke survivors to walk at a faster speed during recovery can help improve the brain function that enables people to walk and perform another task simultaneously, known as dual-task walking. The research, led by academics at Oxford Brookes University, was funded by the Stroke Association.
Diseases & Treatmentsphysiciansweekly.com

Does Chronic Kidney Disease Have an Impact on the Use of Oral Anticoagulants after Stroke? An Observational Follow-Up Study.

Chronic kidney disease is common in patients with acute ischemic stroke. We investigated whether chronic kidney disease has an impact on anticoagulation treatment recommendations after ischemic stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA) related with atrial fibrillation (AF). We extracted treatment-related data concerning stroke/TIA patients with AF and available estimated glomerular...
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

Impact of Renal Impairment on Intensive Blood-Pressure-Lowering Therapy and Outcomes in Intracerebral Hemorrhage: Results From ATACH-2

Background and Objectives: The clinical impact of renal impairment on intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH) is unknown. This study sought to exploratory assess whether the estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) affects clinical outcomes or modifies the efficacy of intensive systolic blood pressure (BP) control (target, 110–139 mmHg) against the standard (target, 140–179 mmHg) among patients with ICH.
Scienceptproductsonline.com

Walk Faster to Help the Brain Dual Task After Stroke

Training stroke survivors to walk at a faster speed during recovery can help improve the brain function that enables people to walk and perform another task simultaneously, known as dual-task walking, researchers suggest. The research, led by academics at Oxford Brookes University and funded by the Stroke Association, was published...
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

What the Modified Rankin Isn’t Ranking: Domain-Specific Outcomes for Stroke Clinical Trials

Global outcome measures that are widely used in stroke clinical trials, such as the modified Rankin Scale (mRS), lack sufficient detail to detect changes within specific domains (e.g. sensory, motor, visual, linguistic, or cognitive function). Yet such data are vital for understanding stroke recovery and its mechanisms. Post-stroke deficits in specific domains differ in their rate and degree of recovery, and in their effects on overall independence and quality of life. For example, even in a patient with complete recovery of strength, persistent deficits in the non-motor domains such as language and cognition may make a return to independent living impossible. In such cases, global measures based solely on the patient’s degree of independence would overlook a complete recovery in the motor domain. Capturing these important aspects of recovery demands a domain-specific approach. If stroke outcomes trials are to incorporate finer-grained recovery metrics -- which can require substantial time, effort, and expertise to implement -- efficiency must be a priority. In this paper we discuss how commonly collected clinical data from the NIHSS can guide the judicious selection of relevant recovery domains for more detailed testing. Our overarching goal is to make the implementation of domain-specific testing more feasible for large scale clinical trials on stroke recovery.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Acute Ischemic Stroke Revealing ChAdOx1 nCov-19 Vaccine-Induced Immune Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia: Impact on Recanalization Strategy

J Stroke Cerebrovasc Dis. 2021 Jun 24;30(9):105942. doi: 10.1016/j.jstrokecerebrovasdis.2021.105942. Online ahead of print. Vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia is a rare syndrome following the ChAdOx1 nCov-19 or Ad26.COV2.S vaccine. Reported patients developed mainly venous thrombosis. We describe a case of a young healthy women suffering from acute ischemic stroke due to large vessel occlusion without cerebral venous thrombosis 8 days after vaccination and its consequences on recanalization strategy. Considering the thrombocytopenia, intravenous thrombolysis was contraindicated. She underwent mechanical thrombectomy with complete recanalization and dramatically improved clinically. Positive detection of anti-PF4-heparin-antibodies confirmed vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia diagnosis. In case of acute ischemic stroke after recent ChAdOx1 nCov-19 or Ad26.COV2.S vaccine, platelet count should be systematically checked before giving thrombolysis, and direct mechanical thrombectomy should be proposed in patients with large vessel occlusion.
Diseases & Treatmentsphysiciansweekly.com

Blood Pressure Control in Acute Stroke: Labetalol or Nicardipine?

To assess the safety and efficacy of continuous infusion (CIV)-labetalol compared to -nicardipine in controlling blood pressure (BP) in the acute stroke setting. Patients were eligible if they had a diagnosis of an acute stroke and were administered either CIV-labetalol or CIV-nicardipine. Study outcomes were assessed within the first 24 h of the antihypertensive infusion.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Impact of Liver Fibrosis Score on Prognosis in Patients With Previous Myocardial Infarction

Ye-Xuan Cao; Meng Zhang; Hui-Wen Zhang; Jing-Lu Jin; Hui-Hui Liu; Yan Zhang; Yuan-Lin Guo; Na-Qiong Wu; Cheng-Gang Zhu; Rui-Xia Xu; Ying Gao; Qian Dong; Jing Sun; Jian-Jun Li. Background & Aims: Liver fibrosis score (LFS) has been used for predicting the cardiovascular outcomes (CVOs) in diverse populations. However, the association of LFS with CVOs in patients with previous myocardial infarction (MI) remains undetermined. We aimed to examine the prognostic value of LFS in patients with prior MI in a prospective cohort.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

The significance of the oxidative stress markers in the one-year prognosis of patients with acute ischemic stroke: a case-control study

BMC Neurol. 2021 Jul 2;21(1):258. doi: 10.1186/s12883-021-02257-x. BACKGROUND: Stroke is a major cause of mortality and morbidity. Also, free radicals and oxidative stress are deleterious factor in the stroke progression. We aimed to evaluate the association between oxidative stress markers and odds of having risk factor for stroke or developing stroke.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Now

Gene therapy knockdown of Hippo signaling induces cardiomyocyte renewal in pigs after myocardial infarction

You are currently viewing the abstract. Human heart failure, a leading cause of death worldwide, is a prominent example of a chronic disease that may result from poor cell renewal. The Hippo signaling pathway is an inhibitory kinase cascade that represses adult heart muscle cell (cardiomyocyte) proliferation and renewal after myocardial infarction in genetically modified mice. Here, we investigated an adeno-associated virus 9 (AAV9)–based gene therapy to locally knock down the Hippo pathway gene Salvador (Sav) in border zone cardiomyocytes in a pig model of ischemia/reperfusion-induced myocardial infarction. Two weeks after myocardial infarction, when pigs had left ventricular systolic dysfunction, we administered AAV9-Sav–short hairpin RNA (shRNA) or a control AAV9 viral vector carrying green fluorescent protein (GFP) directly into border zone cardiomyocytes via catheter-mediated subendocardial injection. Three months after injection, pig hearts treated with a high dose of AAV9-Sav-shRNA exhibited a 14.3% improvement in ejection fraction (a measure of left ventricular systolic function), evidence of cardiomyocyte division, and reduced scar sizes compared to pigs receiving AAV9-GFP. AAV9-Sav-shRNA–treated pig hearts also displayed increased capillary density and reduced cardiomyocyte ploidy. AAV9-Sav-shRNA gene therapy was well tolerated and did not induce mortality. In addition, liver and lung pathology revealed no tumor formation. Local delivery of AAV9-Sav-shRNA gene therapy to border zone cardiomyocytes in pig hearts after myocardial infarction resulted in tissue renewal and improved function and may have utility in treating heart failure.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

COVID-19 Makes Lasting Changes to Blood Cells, Which Might Explain a Lot

Why does long COVID last for so long, leaving long-haulers with symptoms that persist for months after initial infection? New evidence suggests the enduring imprint of COVID-19 could be due to the virus making significant alterations to people's blood – yielding lasting changes to blood cells that are still evident several months after infection is diagnosed. "We were able to detect clear and long-lasting changes in the cells – both during an acute infection and even afterwards," explains biophysicist Jochen Guck from the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light in Germany. In a new study, Guck and fellow researchers analyzed patients'...
Industrywashingtonnewsday.com

Three long-term adverse effects of the Pfizer vaccination

Anybody who has had the Pfizer vaccine is being warned over three delayed side effects. Side effects are rare, but if you notice certain symptoms, be sure to consult a doctor. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, there are three delayed adverse effects to be aware of after receiving the Pfizer vaccination. Pfizer is just one of the vaccines used in the UK, with AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs also available. Pfizer has become massively common among under-30s though, due to the risk of blood clots from the AZ jab.

Comments / 0

Community Policy