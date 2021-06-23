Impact of Repeated Clot Retrieval Attempts on Infarct Growth and Outcome After Ischemic Stroke

Global outcome measures that are widely used in stroke clinical trials, such as the modified Rankin Scale (mRS), lack sufficient detail to detect changes within specific domains (e.g. sensory, motor, visual, linguistic, or cognitive function). Yet such data are vital for understanding stroke recovery and its mechanisms. Post-stroke deficits in specific domains differ in their rate and degree of recovery, and in their effects on overall independence and quality of life. For example, even in a patient with complete recovery of strength, persistent deficits in the non-motor domains such as language and cognition may make a return to independent living impossible. In such cases, global measures based solely on the patient’s degree of independence would overlook a complete recovery in the motor domain. Capturing these important aspects of recovery demands a domain-specific approach. If stroke outcomes trials are to incorporate finer-grained recovery metrics -- which can require substantial time, effort, and expertise to implement -- efficiency must be a priority. In this paper we discuss how commonly collected clinical data from the NIHSS can guide the judicious selection of relevant recovery domains for more detailed testing. Our overarching goal is to make the implementation of domain-specific testing more feasible for large scale clinical trials on stroke recovery.