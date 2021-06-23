Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

10 Ways to Dress Up Your Deck for $100 or Less

Posted by 
BobVila
BobVila
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Summer is officially here, and it’s time to make sure your outdoor living space is as comfortable and inviting as your home’s interior. This content is paid advertising created in partnership with Walmart. Its facts and opinions are those of BobVila.com. Make Over Your Deck on a Budget. 1/11. Summer...

www.bobvila.com
BobVila

BobVila

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
575K+
Views
ABOUT

Tried, True, Trustworthy Home Advice

 https://www.bobvila.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Design#Art#Stained Glass#Slatted Metal Bench
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Arts
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Walmart
Related
Home & GardenPosted by
BobVila

8 Ways to Save Your Deck From Sun Damage

While wood decks might look beautiful when they’re first installed, they quickly begin to appear weathered if they aren’t properly maintained. Pressure-treated wood is generally considered the most economical material for decks and has a number of advantages, including being resistant to rot and pest infestations due to the chemicals used. Unfortunately, just like other wood, it is still susceptible to fading, graying, and sun damage. Read on to learn more about all the best ways to protect your wood deck from the sun’s harsh UV rays.
Interior Designthespruce.com

How to Make Your Living Room Look Expensive

News flash: You don't actually have to spend an arm and a leg to make your living room look expensive. The key is all in selecting the right combination of furniture, fixtures, and finishes. We spoke with seven top designers who gave us the low down on how to easily make your living space look a little more glam (no lottery winnings required).
Interior DesignDomaine

15 Stylish Ways to Design and Decorate Your Apartment

Once you've gotten through the apartment hunting process, the real fun starts. Moving in and creating a cozy, happy home in an apartment comes with its own set of challenges. Should you paint those white walls? Will your landlord let you make small improvements or will you sacrifice your security deposit? And if you own your apartment, you may wonder which upgrades are really worth the investment.
Home & GardenPosted by
BobVila

This is the Ultimate IKEA Hack for Plant Parents

Residents of small apartments or houses may have little extra space for plants. However, some IKEA customers have been sharing their genius hacks to make stylish yet functional plant solutions that use the best of limited space. In this trending DIY trick, plant parents transformed glass IKEA cabinets into indoor...
Apparelweddingchicks.com

This Brand Will Turn a Made to Order Wedding Dress Around in 6 Weeks or Less

As much as we’re thrilled, and that’s not even the word, more like elated that the world has come alive again after such an awful and unrelenting year, we’re all kind of at a loss about how we should jump back into the social scene. For so long, we’ve been crossing events off our lists, so now that we’re putting things back onto our calendars (and that’s a great thing, don’t get us wrong!), it’s getting pretty crazy, if not totally stressful. And that’s just for those of us who will be attending events post-the height of the pandemic, not the ones starring in them. If you’ve been looking forward to your wedding, but keeping it at arm’s length to avoid any disappointment over potential postponements, you might have some very critical things to take care of in just a short amount of time - including getting your wedding dress in order. We completely understand putting off the shopping as a way to keep your spirits intact (and not get too excited over a dress that may inevitably need to be put on hold), but holding off for too long can be problematic, too. That’s why we’re sooo happy to tell you about Afarose, an online wedding and bridesmaid dress destination that will get you your dream dress in time to impress!
Home & Gardenverilymag.com

Dread Laundry Less by Sprucing Up Your Space

It’s remarkable how intimidating a pile of unwashed laundry can be. That mound of jeans, shirts, socks, and towels represents what could be hours of sorting, schlepping, folding, and stowing. And those hours may well be some you’d rather spend on something else. If we have to do laundry (and...
ShoppingPosted by
Apartment Therapy

The Home Refresh Style Guide: 15 Pieces for a Cozy ‘Cottage Chic’ Vibe

A couple years back, we saw the #cottagecore aesthetic pop up, and we were all in. Yes, floral patterns. Yes, grandmillennial style. Yes, nap dresses. Then 2020 came around, and well, you know all that. The takeaway there is that #cottagecore is going to stay with us for a while. We fell in love with the idea of a cozy little home that supported our various naps and whimsy, plus our new loves of homesteading hobbies. (My sourdough starter is still thriving, thank you.) And that need for comfort isn’t going anywhere.
Lifestylegoodshomedesign.com

These Floating Pineapple Lights Are The Cutest Way To Light Up Your Pool

Whether you’re planning a wedding, setting a formal event or throwing jamming party, the Modern Home LED Glowing Pineapple is here to provide easy ambiance that’s sure to be a conversation starter. Each glowing Pineapple has a variety of color changing settings providing your guests with a unique atmosphere. Each Pineapple is waterproof and floats on water which enables you to create a dazzling light effect on your pool, pond, fountain or spa. They can also be used for indoor displays.
Interior Designthespruce.com

14 Sofa Table Ideas for Your Living Room

What exactly is a sofa table? Well, in short, it’s that tiny little table that typically sits behind the couch in an open floor plan. It’s usually used for extra storage or to add visual interest in a space that leaves the back of the sofa visible—but it can also be a great way to create a sense of harmony between the living room and dining room area.
Interior Designcountryliving.com

How to create light and space in your bedroom or living room

We asked our readers what they deem more important when it comes to the tone and feel of a room: light, airy and spacious; or warm, colourful and cosy. It’s no surprise to us – especially as we enter the warmer months – that 62% said they would prefer light, bright and open spaces.
Shoppingpiedmontexedra.com

Bargain bag sale at Dress Best For Less

Dress Best For Less (DBFL) is holding its monthly Bag Sale n the Marking Room parking lot (799 Magnolia Ave) on Saturday, June 26th from 10 a.m. – 12 noon. Get there early for the best selection!. What’s a bag sale? Fill a paper grocery bag and pay just $10...
Interior DesignPosted by
POPSUGAR

12 Above-the-Bed Decor Ideas That Will Transform the Look of Your Entire Bedroom

When it comes to decorating the space above your bed, sometimes it's easier said than done, and your bedroom wall winds up bare for a solid chunk of time (hey, we've all been there). However, if you are looking to up the creative edge of your bedroom and make your bed the focal point of the room, a little "oomph" over the bed never hurt. Lucky for you, we've found a handful of creative solutions for above-the-bed decor that are worth saving to your Pinterest board. From framed art pieces to macrame wall hangings to string lights galore, these ideas are perfect for both a bedroom or dorm room (some ideas you can even DIY!). If you want a little inspo for your current living situation, have a look at the 12 aesthetically pleasing bedroom pictures we adore, ahead.
Home & GardenBHG

6 Eye-Catching Fence Decorating Ideas to Dress Up Your Yard

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Fencing provides privacy, structure, and security to your yard, but that doesn't mean it has to be utilitarian. Paint, plants, and a few accessories can go a long way in sprucing up your home's perimeter. Decorate your fence and add showstopping curb appeal with these easy DIY ideas that let you personalize your yard.
Home & GardenDomaine

16 Stylish Shower Curtain Ideas to Instantly Upgrade Your Bathroom

Anyone can wax poetic about the romance of a claw-foot tub, but rarely does anyone have anything that nice to say about a shower curtain. Memories of thin plastic sheets in communal dorms, locker rooms, and shared apartments have given shower curtains a bad rep over the years. To most, a shower curtain is a necessity—and never a delight.