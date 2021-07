Another season of Eight Sxi has been all set to release soon in June. So read the full article to keep grab all the details of the upcoming season of 86. The 86 Eighty-Six Season 2, is coming up soon with the new and fresh stirring in which we will going to see new characters. Season one was ‘highly appreciated by the viewers hence the makers of the Eighty-Six give some space in their mind and they come up with its season 2 on the demand of the audience.