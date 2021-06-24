Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Blacklist Finale: How Did Liz Keen's Story End? And Who Is Red, Really?

By Rebecca Iannucci
Posted by 
TVLine
TVLine
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The following post contains major spoilers for The Blacklist‘s Season 8 finale. Proceed with caution!. Elizabeth Keen’s name was crossed off The Blacklist on Wednesday night — and it appeared to be done in permanent marker. Just over a week after news of Megan Boone’s imminent exit from the show...

tvline.com
View All 7 Commentsarrow_down
TVLine

TVLine

8
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Boone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blacklist#Nbc#Pascual
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

The Blacklist Relocates! When Will the Next Episode Air?

Fans of NBC's The Blacklist will be saying goodbye to Megan Boone's Liz Keene on a new night. In news that may well have fallen under the radar for some fans, the final two episodes of The Blacklist Season 8 will air on Wednesdays, beginning June 16. The Blacklist Season...
TV SeriesPosted by
Newsweek

'The Blacklist': Why Megan Boone is Leaving as Liz Keen

The Blacklist is crossing out an original cast member, as Megan Boone is set to leave the show after eight years of playing rookie FBI agent turned fugitive Elizabeth 'Liz' Keen. Per Deadline, the actor is set to leave the show during the Season 8 finale on Wednesday, June 23.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Manifest Delivered That Huge Tragedy In The Season 3 Finale

Spoilers ahead for the Season 3 finale of Manifest**, “Mayday: Part 2.”**. The Season 3 finale of NBC’s plane-heavy mystery drama Manifest was a lot to take in for everyone who watched, with the episode's last few minutes dropping twist after twist, which included the death of a beloved character in Athena Karkanis' Grace Stone. Likely knowing that fans would have all kinds of emotional questions about that shocker, show creator Jeff Rake does have an explanation for why it had to happen that way.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 8 episode 20 spoilers: Can Cooper help Liz?

As we prepare for The Blacklist season 8 episode 20 on NBC later tonight, one thing is abundantly clear: Liz’s situation is far from good. Want to get a good idea of what we’re talking about here? Think in terms of the following: She is completely cornered by Neville Townsend and even if she gets out of this trap, she has to then figure out how to not be arrested. The Task Force wants her behind bars for her wide array of different crimes.
TV SeriesPopculture

Is Major 'This is Us' Character Returning for Final Season?

With the announcement that This Is Us will be ending after the upcoming sixth season, many fans began speculating how the emotional saga of the Pearson family is going to wrap up. With the shocking reveal that Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley) did not end up marrying Madison (Caitlin Thompson), some began speculating that The One Who Got Away, his ex-wife Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge), could return and be the woman Kevin is married to in the flash-forward scene.
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

The creator of ‘The Blacklist’ teases that ‘The End of a Story’ is on the way, but many aren’t buying it.

The creator of ‘The Blacklist’ teases that ‘The End of a Story’ is on the way, but many aren’t buying it. With only two episodes left in Season 8, the writers of The Blacklist are charged with answering a slew of unsolved issues. In “Nachalo” and “Konets,” series creator Jon Bokenkamp promises at least some explanations. Given the show’s history of red herrings, distractions, and uneven narratives, viewers are wary. Will there be a conclusion, or will everything be set up for Season 9?
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

The Republic of Sarah Premiere: Grade The CW's Unconventional New Drama

The CW’s The Republic of Sarah attempted to build its own country during Monday’s debut — but did the new drama get your vote for independence?. Before you chime in with your thoughts, a brief recap: The series is set in the small New Hampshire town of Greylock, which starts attracting a lot of attention when the mineral coltan is discovered underneath its land. Soon, Lydon Industries’ mining trucking are rolling in, ready to destroy the picturesque hamlet and people’s property in the name of greed. Naturally, edgy high school history teacher Sarah Cooper (Tell Me Your Secrets‘ Stella Baker) and her fellow townspeople are not happy, even though Lydon is promising to build them new homes. And the conflict is even more personal for Sarah, whose lawyer brother Danny (Blindspot‘s Luke Mitchell) has returned to Greylock after years of radio silence to lead the charge on behalf of Lydon.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé: Why Libby And Andrei's Latest Family Drama Feels Scripted

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode "All Shook Up." Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? showcased more of the franchise's signature drama in its latest episode, and surprise, surprise: Andrei and Libby Castravet were still dealing with the fallout from the family yacht fight. Libby made efforts to try and make amends with her sister Becky after Becky insulted Andrei and things got physical. Why were the sisters trying to squash their beef in such a timely manner? Because Chuck Potthast rented an RV for the entire family to go cross country to a family reunion! Naturally...or maybe not so much.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Rebel Star Katey Sagal Has A Sweet Message For Fans After The Series Finale

Spoilers ahead for the series finale of Rebel on ABC. Freshman drama Rebel seemed like a surefire hit when it debuted on ABC in the 2020-2021 season, with a recipe for success including TV veteran (and ABC familiar face) Katey Sagal as star, a strong supporting cast, and Grey's Anatomy/Station 19 boss Krista Vernoff on board as showrunner. So it came as a shocker when the show was cancelled after just five episodes, but the series finale added some sweetness to the bitter by letting Rebel and Co. get the win they deserved. And in honor of the finale, Sagal shared a sweet message with fans.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Liz Garbus Dissects Parallels Between ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4 Finale and ‘I’ll Be Gone in the Dark’

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the Season 4 finale of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” streaming now on Hulu. Writer, producer and director Liz Garbus is adamantly opposed to the death penalty, something she has explored in such documentaries as “The Execution of Wanda Jean” dating back to 2002. Yet, for her scripted television directorial debut, the fourth season finale of Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” she delivers an episode that carries out such a sentence.
TV SeriesPosted by
Newsweek

'Lucifer' Season 5, Part 2: How Does Dan Die in 'Lucifer'?

Lucifer season five, part two is streaming on Netflix now after a wait of over six months. Lucifer fans got everything they asked for and more, but sadly, Lucifer's (played by Tom Ellis) ascent to godly status came at a cost. Detective Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) died in the penultimate episode, and some fans are still not over his shocking death.