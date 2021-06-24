The Blacklist Finale: How Did Liz Keen's Story End? And Who Is Red, Really?

The CW’s The Republic of Sarah attempted to build its own country during Monday’s debut — but did the new drama get your vote for independence?. Before you chime in with your thoughts, a brief recap: The series is set in the small New Hampshire town of Greylock, which starts attracting a lot of attention when the mineral coltan is discovered underneath its land. Soon, Lydon Industries’ mining trucking are rolling in, ready to destroy the picturesque hamlet and people’s property in the name of greed. Naturally, edgy high school history teacher Sarah Cooper (Tell Me Your Secrets‘ Stella Baker) and her fellow townspeople are not happy, even though Lydon is promising to build them new homes. And the conflict is even more personal for Sarah, whose lawyer brother Danny (Blindspot‘s Luke Mitchell) has returned to Greylock after years of radio silence to lead the charge on behalf of Lydon.