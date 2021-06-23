Cancel
Business

Understanding the Relationship Between Bond Yields and Currencies

Cover picture for the articleInvestors and traders have been closely tracking bond yields this year. This is because, in March 2021, the yield of 10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread moved to 1.74%, a level it hadn’t matched since January 2020. Let’s look at why this happened and what’s the relationship between bond yields and currencies.

MarketsFXStreet.com

The Dollar Reverses Lower: Is this the Real Thing?

The dollar's bounce extended further than we expected, helped by an aggressively hawkish view of the Fed, which has seen the market price in more than one hike before the end of next year. The dollar's rally into early July left the technical indicators stretched, and we note that near-term trend reversals recently have occurred around the end of the month or US jobs report.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Forex Today: Risk appetite to have a limited impact on the dollar

The dollar retreated on Friday amid risk-appetite. However, it closed the week with gains against most of its major rivals. The monthly employment report showed that the US added 860,000 new jobs in June, but also that the unemployment rate ticked higher to 5.9%. The greenback surged right after the release, but gave up ahead of the close, as stocks soared.
BusinessDailyFx

Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, Fed, Inflation, Inelastic Travel Demand – Third Quarter Fundamental Forecast. Japanese Yen weakness slowed in the second quarter, road ahead not easy. A key upside factor for USD/JPY remains a less-dovish Federal Reserve. Inelastic travel demand, vaccination rates may keep US inflation elevated. To read the full...
Businessmoneyandmarkets.com

Yields at 1.5% … No Thanks! The Bond Market’s Inflation Outlook

Once in a while, you stumble across a question that you were thinking but hadn’t asked:. They have a point. Who in their right mind would tie up perfectly good capital at a yield that low? At 1.5%, the “risk-free return” of government bonds turns into return-free risk when taking inflation into account.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields dip ahead of U.S. data

MILAN, July 2 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields edged lower on Friday with investors on hold ahead of U.S. jobs data which might affect the Federal Reserve’s narrative about the economy and its monetary policy stance. More dovish signals came from the European Central Bank (ECB) with President...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Forex Today: US dollar prints highest since early April before critical NFP

The US dollar has started the month on a solid footing after closing its best month in 4 1/2 years. On Thursday, ahead of the highly anticipated Nonfarm Payrolls report, the dollar hit three-month highs but traded within narrow ranges as traders get set for more clues on whether the Federal Reserve will start to reduce monetary stimulus sooner rather than later. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major counterparts, rose to 92.601, the highest since early April.
Marketsactionforex.com

Week Ahead – RBA Meeting and Fed Minutes to Spice Things Up

It’s a relatively quiet summer week for global markets. The only central bank meeting will be in Australia, where the Reserve Bank could take the first step towards exiting cheap money. In America, the minutes of the latest FOMC meeting will shed some light on when the Fed might take its own foot off the accelerator. Overall, the theme of monetary policy divergence will likely dominate the FX arena moving forward.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields lower after strong payroll data puts focus on Fed

(Updates with market activity, analyst comment, details on TIPS) By Ross Kerber July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Friday after a strong payroll report left uncertainty about how the Federal Reserve might respond. The benchmark 10-year yield was down 3.9 basis points at 1.4407% in midday trading. That was close to its level before the morning release of new Labor Department data showed U.S. job growth accelerated in June. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 850,000 jobs last month after rising 583,000 in May, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday. The unemployment rate rose to 5.9% from 5.8% in May. Treasury yields initially ticked up on the strong job gains, then fell back. Market analysts said the trading reflected mixed interpretations about how the Fed might incorporate the new information as it decides how to end crisis-era bond-buying. Normally strong numbers would send yields higher, said Priya Misra, global head of rates strategy for TD Securities in New York. Of Friday's trading, she said, "I think the market is torn between whether to price in the market outlook or the Fed reaction." The minutes of the Fed's June 16-17 meeting, when officials opened debate on how to end crisis-era bond-buying and signaled interest rate increases were closer on the horizon than previously thought, are due out on Wednesday. Tom di Galoma, managing director of Seaport Global Holdings, said he does not expect yields to move much higher until closer to the fall when schools move to reopen, bringing more teachers and other educators back to work and dropping the unemployment rate. "I think we're geared toward a fairly decent reopening but most of it will take place in the fall. Rates will head higher once that becomes evident," he said. Friday's trading was set for an early close ahead of the long Independence Day weekend. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 120 basis points, less than a basis point lower than Thursday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.7 basis points at 0.2396%. The yield on 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was at -0.209% after reaching as low as -0.236% The 10-year TIPS yield was at -0.905% and the breakeven inflation rate was at 2.338%. July 2 Friday 12:32PM New York / 1632 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 0.000 Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.002 Two-year note 99-198/256 0.2396 -0.017 Three-year note 99-110/256 0.4453 -0.026 Five-year note 100-8/256 0.8686 -0.033 Seven-year note 100-80/256 1.2032 -0.042 10-year note 101-176/256 1.4407 -0.039 20-year bond 104-64/256 1.9898 -0.029 30-year bond 107-32/256 2.0545 -0.031 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.25 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; Kirsten Donovan)
BusinessDailyFx

US Dollar Forecast: NFP Preview with Fed Policy & Market Impact

US DOLLAR PRICE OUTLOOK: ALL EYES ON NONFARM PAYROLLS REPORT. Broad-based US Dollar strength is propelling the DXY Index to 12-week highs ahead of NFPs. US Dollar bulls are flexing their muscles due to the threat that FOMC officials may taper QE. Nonfarm payrolls might need to top 845K to...
StocksValueWalk

Markets “Extremely Complacent” About Low Bond Yields – Neuhauser

David Neuhauser of hedge fund Livermore Partners on CNBC discusses that investors are extremely complacent about low bond yields. Phoenician Capital was up 30.3% for the fourth quarter, bringing its full-year return for 2020 to 50.8%. The fund outperformed the S&P 500's 12.1% return in the fourth quarter by 18.2% and beat the S&P's full-year return by 32.4%. Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more In his 2020 letter . . . SORRY! Read More.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields slightly higher as risk appetite picks up

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields started the month slightly up on Thursday, with European stocks firmer in early trade as risk appetite perked up. Final PMI data for the euro area is due throughout the morning but analysts say it is unlikely to move markets, which are more focused on weighing up the possible economic impact of the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.
Marketskitco.com

Gold, silver lose daily gains amid higher USDX, bond yields

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices steady to slightly weaker in midday U.S. trading Thursday. Earlier daily...
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Forecast: Direction depending on US government bond yields

BOJ is confident about the economic comeback, inflation expected to remain subdued. US Treasury yields retreated sharply from intraday highs ahead of Wall Street’s close. USD/JPY is at risk of falling further in the near-term. The USD/JPY pair edged lower for a third consecutive day, ending Monday near a daily...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Euro zone yields rise, periphery's bonds underperform

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Recasts, adds analyst comments, background) June 25 (Reuters) - Euro zone yields rose on Friday tracking a move in U.S. Treasuries after data, with periphery’s bonds underperforming as investors digested further supply. The U.S. Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure posted its biggest...