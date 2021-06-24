Ex-‘SNL’ Cast Member Laraine Newman Testifies In Robert Durst Trial, Claims She Was Told Of Alibi

Saturday Night Live alumna Laraine Newman said today that a friend created an alibi for alleged killer Robert Durst in the death of Durst’s first wife. Durst is on trial in Los Angeles for the death of Susan Berman, who was shot in December 2000. But Newman testified today about another incident where her longtime friend Berman told her that she provided a false alibi for Durst related to the disappearance of his first wife, Kathie Durst. She was never seen again and was later declared dead in 2017.