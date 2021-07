The news of Dare Rosenthal leaving the LSU program to pursue an opportunity to play elsewhere hit like a ton of bricks. When you follow a player’s football career as long as I, and many of you, have with Rosenthal, it almost feels surreal that his career won’t end with him achieving maximum success in an LSU jersey before living his dream of being drafted in the NFL. Remember Rosenthal, the former Ferriday standout, popped up on most fans’ radar when he was ninth grader grabbing the attention of Nick Saban. Once Alabama offered when he was a sophomore, practically everyone else followed. And even fans of Ferriday’s district opponents' Ouachita Christian and Sterlington back then grew to know the name and follow his journey at LSU.