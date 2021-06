As speculation about the Fed’s next course of action reaches fever pitch, attention will turn to the latest nonfarm payrolls report on Friday (12:30 GMT). The all-important jobs data could set the tone for the summer as investors prep for possible taper signals at August’s Jackson Hole symposium. With inflation soaring, the not-so-hot labour market has been the Fed’s main rationale for putting off the start of taper discussions. Progress in the jobs recovery is seen as paramount for greenlighting the process. However, the June report may not change much in terms of how fast the jobs market is recovering, meaning the US dollar could stay rangebound.