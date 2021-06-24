Arrest of Ricky Roderick Price and Travis Price
On June 23, 2021, Officers of the Rock Hill Police Department Violent Crimes Unit were joined by the Department of Homeland Security to conduct operations in Rock Hill targeting violent and narcotic dealing offenders. Officers were conducting surveillance when at 1:56 p.m. they located and observed Ricky Roderick Price, a known offender, driving a black 2017 Mustang on Dave Lyle Blvd. Price made an illegal turn and changed lanes unlawfully, subsequently being stopped by Officers.www.cityofrockhill.com