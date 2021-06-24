Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Oil Holds Above $73 as Shrinking U.S. Stockpiles Tighten Market

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Oil held above $73 a barrel as shrinking U.S. crude and fuel stockpiles added to bullish sentiment around the global demand recovery. Futures in New York were steady after rising 0.3% on Wednesday. Gasoline inventories unexpectedly slipped last week, while crude stockpiles fell for a fifth week, the longest run since January. The declines add to a tightening market as North America, China and parts of Europe rebound from Covid-19.

ng.investing.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Crude Oil#U S Oil Production#Cushing#Bloomberg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
Country
China
Related
EconomyFXStreet.com

Falling gold and oil: How the dollar reacts

On Tuesday morning, oil began to decline amid the rapidly spreading Delta virus, which darkened the outlook for fuel demand. Investors are looking forward to a meeting of the OPEC+ later this week. Brent futures fell 0.38% to $73.86, while WTI contracts lost 0.32% to $72.68. In June, oil rose...
Marketsthelogic.co

Binance’s market shrinks further with U.K. ban

The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority has ordered the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume to cease regulated activities in the country, issuing a consumer warning about the firm, which is reportedly registered in the Cayman Islands. (Financial Times, The Logic) Purchase a subscription to read the full article. By entering...
Trafficspglobal.com

Sizzling forecasts, persistent heat rekindle NYMEX Henry Hub gas futures rally

NYMEX Henry Hub natural gas futures on June 28 continued building on the previous week's rally as the prompt-month contract led the latest advance, rising to its highest since December 2018. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. In morning trading, the expiring July contact...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude oil futures extend overnight losses on renewed pandemic concerns

0255 GMT: Crude oil futures ticked lower during mid-morning trade in Asia June 29, extending the overnight downtrend, as the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus raised concerns over renewed mobility restrictions. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At 10:55 am Singapore...
Trafficdailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Pullback from Crucial $75 Level

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market pulled back just a bit during the trading session on Monday, but I think a lot of this probably has more to do with the fact that the $75 level is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and the market may have gotten a little bit overdone. Nonetheless, we are still very much in an uptrend, and that is the most important thing you should pay attention to. I think that if you give it enough time, there should be plenty of buyers underneath.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil Down Over Demand Concerns, Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting

Investing.com – Oil was down Tuesday morning in Asia due to concerns about an outbreak of the number of COVID-19 cases in part of the world. Investors now await the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) meeting this week, which is expected to boost fuel supply. Brent...
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Waver as Delta Spike Fuels Demand Concerns

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent traded crude on the Intercontinental Exchange moved mixed early Tuesday as traders turned cautious over reports that a highly-infectious Delta variant of coronavirus triggered new travel restrictions and regional lockdowns in the European Union and Asia-Pacific, while Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and partners outside the cartel are set to decide on production quotas for August.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Crude Oil Higher; Demand Optimism Outweighs Covid Fears

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices pushed higher Tuesday, reversing earlier losses as continued hopes of strong demand in the second half of the year overshadowed concerns over rising Covid-19 cases. By 9:40 AM ET (1340 GMT), U.S. crude was up 1% at $73.63 a barrel, while Brent was up 0.9%...
Energy Industryfxempire.com

Oil Drops as COVID-19 Surges Threaten Fuel Demand Outlook

Brent crude futures fell 26 cents, or 0.4% to $74.42 a barrel by 0651 GMT, after slumping 2% on Monday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 19 cents, or 0.3%, to $72.72 a barrel, extending a 1.5% loss on Monday. The flare-up in cases of the Delta variant...
Industrynaturalgasintel.com

With Travel Rebounding and Oil Demand Climbing, OPEC-Plus on Cusp of Output Increase

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its oil-producing allies, aka OPEC-plus, are poised to boost production again in August to meet mounting demand and offset flat output among cost-conscious U.S. shale producers. OPEC researchers said they expect that, absent production increases, demand will outstrip supply by 1.5 million...
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Recover on Tuesday

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has initially pulled back a bit during the trading session on Tuesday, as we have seen a little bit of resilience in a market that had such a rough trading session on Monday. That being said, I think it is only a matter of time before this market goes looking towards the $75 level again, which is a large, round, psychologically significant figure and of course will attract a lot of headline attention, and therefore I think a lot of resistance. If we can break above the $75 level, then it is likely that we will continue to grind higher, perhaps filling the “measured move” of the ascending triangle underneath to reach $77.50.
Trafficnaturalgasintel.com

European Natural Gas Price Rally Loses Steam, but Supplies Remain Tight — LNG Recap

A seven-day rally in European natural gas prices ended Monday as the Dutch Title Transfer Facility contract declined across the curve through the end of the year. Still, prices remain strong, with the contract holding above $11/MMBtu. The market will turn its attention to a Tuesday auction for Russia to take additional pipeline transportation capacity at the Ukranian border at Sudzha. If Russia takes capacity, which it hasn’t in recent months, it could provide much needed supplies for Europe. The continent’s storage inventories remain low for this time of year.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude oil futures flat as market eyes OPEC+ meeting

0218 GMT: Crude oil futures were flat during the mid-morning trade in Asia June 28, as the market awaited the upcoming OPEC+ meeting later in the week for pricing cues. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At 10:18 am Singapore time (0218 GMT), the ICE August...
Trafficeconomies.com

Oil hits 3-year high on global demand hopes

Oil prices rose on Monday, extending gains for the seventh straight day, as hit a 3-year high, thanks to a strong global demand outlook during the second half of 2021 and growing odds for a market supply deficit unless OPEC-Plus increased output. US crude rose 0.6% to the highest since...
Energy Industrywmleader.com

Oil prices head lower as traders await this week’s OPEC+ decision on output

Oil futures edged lower Monday, pulling back modestly after ending last week at their highest levels since October 2018. Concerns that the spread of a COVID variant in Europe and Austria will lead to less travel, easing demand for fuel, put pressure on oil prices, as traders awaited a decision this week by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies on crude production levels.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Oil Steady as OPEC+ Hike Expected to Lag Behind Demand

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held steady near the highest level since 2018, with an OPEC+ meeting this week expected to bring supply increases that won’t keep pace with the global demand recovery. Futures in New York traded near $74 a barrel after rising 1% on Friday. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting...