Oil Holds Above $73 as Shrinking U.S. Stockpiles Tighten Market
(Bloomberg) -- Oil held above $73 a barrel as shrinking U.S. crude and fuel stockpiles added to bullish sentiment around the global demand recovery. Futures in New York were steady after rising 0.3% on Wednesday. Gasoline inventories unexpectedly slipped last week, while crude stockpiles fell for a fifth week, the longest run since January. The declines add to a tightening market as North America, China and parts of Europe rebound from Covid-19.ng.investing.com