Yurok Fire Department Chief Rod Mendes was selected to serve as the sole tribal representative on California’s critically important Homeland Security Advisory Committee. Comprised of top-tier emergency managers from around the state and other parts of the US, the Homeland Security Committee advises California Office of Emergency Services Director Mark Ghilarducci. The Committee’s primary role is to provide recommendations on how the state can better prepare for threats that pose the greatest risk to the State, its people, as well as its critical infrastructure and key resources.