Mr. Buffett, You were Wrong About the Value of Cryptos

Warren Buffett has long been a critic of cryptocurrencies – is he looking at the value of cryptos through too much of an industrial lens?. It is rare for a professional investor to become a household name. But Warren Buffett’s value hunting nous have made him one of the most important voices in modern finance and business. When the Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) of Omaha says something about finance, the world listens. Buffett chimed in on the emerging trend in cryptocurrencies, specifically Bitcoin (BTC), as early as March 2014. He drew parallels between the rise of BTC and the Tulip mania that gripped the Netherlands in the 1600s.