Last night, the Indiana Fever lost by 17. The spread was 15.5. They also missed 11 free throws. They also had the ball with 15 seconds left and a chance to cover when guard Victoria Vivians passed it to forward Lauren Cox under the basket…except Lauren Cox wasn’t looking. This vexed me. I suppose it was approximately 180 degrees away from the feeling I described having on Sunday. I’m guessing that at the moment, I found this more vexing than Lauren Cox did, which is the problem with society today…(I still find it vexing, which I concede might be my problem.)