Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Cornell course teaches black holes could be linked to ‘racial Blackness’

foxwilmington.com
 6 days ago

Cornell University has introduced an astronomy course to explore the connection between the term black holes and “racial blackness” — proof, say critics, that even the hard sciences aren’t immune to universal “racial hysteria.”. The course, titled “Black Holes: Race and the Cosmos,” uses work from black studies theorists, artists...

foxwilmington.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wright
Person
Janelle Monáe
Person
Octavia Butler
Person
Sun Ra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cornell University#Black Holes#Blackness#Race#Eht Collaboration#Mcgraw Tower#The New York Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Music
Related
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Dark Matter Could Be Responsible For Huge Black Holes at The Dawn of Time

As we gain greater ability to peer deeper and deeper into the Universe, we've been finding something very surprising: Supermassive black holes millions to billions of times the mass of the Sun, before the Universe was even 10 percent of its current age. This is quite the cosmological conundrum. Given what we know about the growth rate of black holes, there oughtn't have been enough time since the Big Bang for them to grow so huge. But their presence is undeniable – so something strange must be afoot. According to new research, that something might be one of the strangest things in...
AstronomyArs Technica

A guide to living at a black hole

Black holes flood the Universe. The nearest one is a mere 1,500 lightyears away. A giant one, Sagittarius A*, sits in the center of the Milky Way about 25,000 lightyears away. While your typical space traveler might look for a home around a calm G-type star, some celestial citizens are brave enough to take up refuge around one of these monsters. It’s not an easy life, that’s for sure, but being neighbors with a black hole does mean you’ll almost certainly learn more about the fundamental nature of reality than anybody else.
Societythecollegefix.com

Cornell class explores whether the vast blackness of the cosmos is racist

Apparently the scientific consensus that black holes are called black holes because no light escapes their gravitational pull is lost on scholars at one Ivy League university. A class taught at Cornell University over the spring semester, “Black Holes: Race and the Cosmos,” examined whether the vast blackness of the cosmos and items such as black holes are racist.
Astronomykvcrnews.org

When A City-Sized Star Becomes A Black Hole's Lunch, The Universe Roils

A black hole swallowing a neutron star — a star more massive than our sun but only about the size of a city — has been observed for the first time ever. Each of these space monsters is among the most extreme and mysterious phenomena in the universe. The new find, described in The Astrophysical Journal Letters Tuesday, shows how the very fabric of the universe gets roiled when the two come together.
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Could You Survive Going Into or Living in a Black Hole?

There are many ways to die in space, from burning up on Venus, to freezing on Mars, being exposed to the vacuum of space, to being struck by an asteroid crash or a gamma-ray burst. Basically, outer space is a terrifying place and there's not much we could do to avoid any of these fates. One phenomenon, a black hole, might hold the record for "most horrifying, yet fascinating, way to die in space." Here's a look at what happens when you first encounter a black hole, and how you might survive and even thrive after such an awful encounter. First:
Astronomymontclair.edu

Scientists Observe Collisions of Neutron Stars with Black Holes

Three Montclair State professors are part of international team behind first detection of long-sought class of stellar mergers. For the first time, researchers have confirmed the detection of a collision between a black hole and a neutron star. In a new study published June 29 in The Astrophysical Journal Letters,...
Cell Phonescheddar.com

'Kinfolk' App Teaches Black History Using AR

'Kinfolk' is a new app that's teaching Black history in a new immersive way by using augmented reality. The app highlights historical people of color by brining them to life. 'Kinfolk' will also be featured at the Tribeca Film Festival. Idris Brewster, one of the creators, talks about the inspiration behind its creation.
AstronomyInternational Business Times

A Black Hole Swallowed A Dead Star...And Then It Happened Again

In a first for astronomers, a black hole was observed completely swallowing a neutron star. Then, in another part of the cosmos, they saw the event happen again -- just 10 days later. The reports were published Tuesday in Astrophysical Journal Letters. “It was just a big quick (gulp), gone,”...
AstronomyCourthouse News Service

Astronomical First: Black Holes Seen Consuming Entire Neutron Stars

(CN) — In a first-of-its-kind discovery that experts say could fundamentally change our understanding of the physics of the universe, scientists have found evidence of black holes eating entire neutron stars in a single cosmic bite. Of the countless phenomena humans have labored to better understand in the hopes of...
Astronomycolombotelegraph.com

Black Holes Do Exist

“Black holes are regions in space where gravity is so strong that nothing that enters can escape, including light” ~ Stephen Hawking as a rising physicist. “Black holes aren’t as black as painted. They are not the eternal prisons once thought. Things can get out on the outside and possibly to another universe inside” ~ Stephen Hawing, Commun. Math. Phys. 43, April, 1975.
AstronomyEurekAlert

How a supermassive black hole originates

RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- Supermassive black holes, or SMBHs, are black holes with masses that are several million to billion times the mass of our sun. The Milky Way hosts an SMBH with mass a few million times the solar mass. Surprisingly, astrophysical observations show that SMBHs already existed when the universe was very young. For example, a billion solar mass black holes are found when the universe was just 6% of its current age, 13.7 billion years. How do these SMBHs in the early universe originate?
AstronomyPosted by
Forbes

Ask Ethan: Can Gravitational Waves Pass Through Black Holes?

When two things in the Universe that "always" occur meet one another, how do you know which one will win? Gravitational waves, for example, always pass through whatever they encounter: empty space, dark matter, gas clouds, plasma, dust, planets, stars, and even dense stellar remnants like white dwarfs and neutron stars. They carry energy, which they can deposit into objects they affect, deforming and distorting space (along with everything in it) as they pass through. Nothing ever seems to stop gravitational waves, with the only alterations we see coming from the effects of distorted spacetime due to the presence of masses and the expanding Universe.
AstronomyBig Think

Stephen Hawking's black hole theory proved right

A new paper confirms Stephen Hawking's black hole area theorem. The researchers used gravitational wave data to prove the theorem. The data came from Caltech and MIT's Advanced Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory. The late Stephen Hawking's black hole area theorem is correct, a new study shows. Scientists used gravitational waves...
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

Exploring More Black Hole Possibilities With These Next-level Techniques

Black holes are one of the most puzzling cosmic features that makes us wonder, what’s the Universe really hiding?. Back in 2019, we got to see the first-ever proof of a black hole, and since then, the scientists’ world has never been the same. The incredible shot also supports Einstein’s theory of relativity, which is a huge leap forward for astrophysics. So, why did we stop there?
Astronomyarxiv.org

Islands in Kaluza-Klein black holes

The newly proposed island formula for entanglement entropy of Hawking radiation is applied to spherically symmetric 4-dimensional eternal Kaluza-Klein (KK) black holes (BHs). The "charge" $Q$ of a KK BH quantifies its deviation from a Schwarzschild BH. The impact of $Q$ on the island is studied at both early and late times. The early size of the island, \emph{if exists}, is of order Planck length $\ell_{\mathrm{P}}$, and will be shortened by $Q$ by a factor $1/\sqrt2$ at most. The late-time island, whose boundary is on the outside but within a Planckian distance of the horizon, is slightly extended. While the no-island entropy grows linearly, the late-time entanglement entropy is given by island configuration with twice the Bekenstein-Hawking entropy. Thus we reproduce the Page curve for the eternal KK BHs. Compared with Schwarzschild results, the Page time and the scrambling time are marginally delayed. Moreover, the higher-dimensional generalization is presented. Skeptically, in both early and late times, there are Planck length scales involved, in which a semi-classical description of quantum fields breaks down.
AstronomyEurekAlert

A new type of gravitational wave detector to find tennis ballsized black holes

"Detecting primordial black holes opens up new perspectives to understand the origin of the Universe, because these still hypothetical black holes are supposed to have formed just a few tiny fractions of a second after the Big Bang. Their study is of great interest for research in theoretical physics and cosmology, because they could notably explain the origin of dark matter in the Universe". You can see stars in the eyes of the members of the team led by Professor Fuzfa, astrophysicist at UNamur, when talking about the perspectives of their research. This project is the result of an unprecedented collaboration between the UNamur and ULB, to which the ENS added thanks to the involvement of trainee student Léonard Lehoucq.
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

Scientists spot earliest-known supermassive black hole 'storm'

A massive maelstrom that raged in the universe's youth could help scientists better understand how galaxies and their central black holes interact. Most, if not all, galaxies harbor a supermassive black hole at their core. Our own Milky Way has one, for example — a behemoth known as Sagittarius A*, which is about as massive as 4.3 million suns.