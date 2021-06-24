Cornell course teaches black holes could be linked to ‘racial Blackness’

The newly proposed island formula for entanglement entropy of Hawking radiation is applied to spherically symmetric 4-dimensional eternal Kaluza-Klein (KK) black holes (BHs). The "charge" $Q$ of a KK BH quantifies its deviation from a Schwarzschild BH. The impact of $Q$ on the island is studied at both early and late times. The early size of the island, \emph{if exists}, is of order Planck length $\ell_{\mathrm{P}}$, and will be shortened by $Q$ by a factor $1/\sqrt2$ at most. The late-time island, whose boundary is on the outside but within a Planckian distance of the horizon, is slightly extended. While the no-island entropy grows linearly, the late-time entanglement entropy is given by island configuration with twice the Bekenstein-Hawking entropy. Thus we reproduce the Page curve for the eternal KK BHs. Compared with Schwarzschild results, the Page time and the scrambling time are marginally delayed. Moreover, the higher-dimensional generalization is presented. Skeptically, in both early and late times, there are Planck length scales involved, in which a semi-classical description of quantum fields breaks down.