Tucker Carlson Says MSNBC’s Pleasure Reid Is A “Bigot” For Saying Critics Of Important Race Concept Are Racist | Video. Manhattan Institute fellow Chris Rufo responded to criticism from MSNBC’s Pleasure Reid that he had made “White Man Calls for” when he tweeted that he hadn’t been invited on her present as a result of “she is aware of that I’ll crush her crucial race idea apologetics any day of the week.” “We have woken up thousands and thousands of oldsters to the risks of crucial race idea,” Rufo instructed Tucker Carlson on Tuesday. “They’re beginning to take motion and college boards throughout the nation, and these neo-racist bigots are beginning to get nervous.”