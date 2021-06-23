'Absolutely unfair' - Colombia defeated after controversial Copa America ending vs Brazil
Referee Nestor Pitana inadvertently interfered with play, and the Selecao scored their equaliser when he let the action continue. Colombia have been left furious by the end of their 2-1 defeat to Brazil in the Copa America group stage on Wednesday, as Roberto Firmino's 78th-minute equaliser came following a build-up touch of the ball from referee Nestor Pitana, and Casemiro's winner came deep into stoppage time.www.goal.com