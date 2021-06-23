'Absolutely unfair' - Colombia defeated after controversial Copa America ending vs Brazil

The Copa America 2021 schedule continues as Uruguay will try to extend its unbeaten streak against Colombia to four games when the teams meet in the quarterfinals of the Copa America bracket on Saturday. Uruguay lost 1-0 to Argentina in its 2021 Copa America opener but has gained steam as the tournament has progressed. It beat Bolivia and Paraguay in its final two matches to finish second in Group A. Colombia kicked off the Copa America 2021 with a 1-0 win against Ecuador but went 0-1-2 in the remaining three to finish third in Group B. Uruguay has won the event a record 15 times and has a 20-9-13 edge in the all-time series, going 8-2-2 in the last 12 meetings.