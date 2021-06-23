Cancel
'Absolutely unfair' - Colombia defeated after controversial Copa America ending vs Brazil

By Dan Bernstein
goal.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReferee Nestor Pitana inadvertently interfered with play, and the Selecao scored their equaliser when he let the action continue. Colombia have been left furious by the end of their 2-1 defeat to Brazil in the Copa America group stage on Wednesday, as Roberto Firmino's 78th-minute equaliser came following a build-up touch of the ball from referee Nestor Pitana, and Casemiro's winner came deep into stoppage time.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Juan Arango
Person
Casemiro
Person
Neymar
Person
Reinaldo Rueda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copa America#Selecao#Colombian#Var#Melissamortiz#South American#Conmebol
