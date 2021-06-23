Sen. Wanggaard questions why Gov. Evers signed chokehold bill in private

On this episode of Rewind: Your Week in Review, WisconsinEye host Briana Reilly and guest co-host Jessica VanEgeren discuss Gov. Evers signing four policing bills into law including one measure to ban the police use of chokeholds, except in self defense and in situations where the officer feels their life is at risk. Evers had previously called for banning the practice without any exceptions. He also signed bills to: require law enforcement to publish use-of-force data online, require DOJ to collect data and publish an annual report on use-of-force incidents, and compel DOJ to distribute community-policing grant dollars to communities. Other related bills are still circulating in the Capitol including a statewide use-of-force policy which was recently passed on the Assembly floor with an amendment following a request from the Milwaukee Police Union. VanEgeren explained that the amendment would delay implementation until 2022 and require officers to report colleagues who they see using "unnecessary force" and to intervene when they see colleagues using "excessive force." But, this bill would no longer require officers to intervene if they observe "reasonable use-of-force."