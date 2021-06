The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here. Since June 1, 2021, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Afghan Taliban organization) has been publishing reports, based on its own sources, saying that district after district in Afghanistan is falling to the jihadi organization.[1] Independent Afghan media have also reported that 30-50 districts in the country may have fallen to the Taliban, though in many such cases in the past, Afghan security forces have quickly re-established control.