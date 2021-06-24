'80s hair metal tribute band to play Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall

The ‘80s hair metal cover band Stranger Than Paradise will open for the AC/DC cover band Noise Pollution on Friday at Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall. Submitted photo

St. Joseph has had its fair share of 1980s-themed cover bands, but few have focused on the phenomena that was the hair-metal boom.

A celebration of arena-pounding drums, ridiculous guitar solos and soaring melodies, Stranger Than Paradise is filling that void with leopard-print gusto.

For drummer Brian Smith, it’s a tribute to a time when rock didn’t take itself too seriously.

“It was a simpler time. There was fun and excitement, and music and pop culture and everything in general, just had an upbeat and fun vibe,” he said.

The band will be performing with the AC/DC cover band Noise Pollution at Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall, 1918 Frederick Ave., at 9 p.m. Friday.

Named after the song by Netherlands glam metal band Sleeze Beez, the group formed out of its love for the genre and wanting to bring back some of those fun ‘80s vibes with more of a focus on guitars than synths.

“We definitely like to dig a little bit deeper in the genre and pull some songs that either people may have not even heard in quite some time or maybe never heard at all. We’re just kind of bringing a real reawakening and re-awareness to the genre,” Smith said.

The group mixes dance-floor filling classics like Warrant’s “Cherry Pie” and Def Leppard’s “Pour Some Sugar On Me” with cuts from Dokken, Striper and Badlands.

While there were worries that the tribute might not connect with local audiences, Smith said that immediately proved to be false when the band played its debut show, a sprawling two-and-a-half-hour set, at Cafe Acoustic.

“There was nothing but smiles in the room the whole night,” he said.

While the band’s set will be pared down to an hour for this show, Smith expects more fun, high-flying metal, mixed with the classic sounds of the “Thunderstruck” hitmakers.

“It’s going to be over the top — the big lights, the fun songs, the high energy set. That’s definitely what people can expect,” he said.

Admission to the show is $20 in advance and $25 that day. It is open to everyone 21 and older.

