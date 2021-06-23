Cancel
Coffman Promotes Stielstra to Principal

akbizmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoffman Engineers announced the promotion of Matt Stielstra to Principal and Structural Department Manager at the Anchorage Office. Stielstra received his bachelor’s in architecture from Oklahoma State University and his master’s from Penn State University. He worked at an A/E firm in Springfield, Missouri his first year after graduate school before moving back to his home state of Alaska and joining Coffman in the fall of 2008. Matt is a licensed civil engineer in Alaska, a license structural engineer in Alaska & Hawaii, and a licensed Building Systems Engineer (Architectural Engineer) in Washington.

www.akbizmag.com
