Family of Adam Oakes pushes to change Va.'s hazing law

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 5 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- The family of Adam Oakes, a VCU student who died from alcohol poisoning , is pushing for changes to state law regarding hazing.

Adam Oakes, who was 19 at the time of his death, was found deceased after his family says that he attended a Delta Chi fraternity party.

Months after his death, VCU expelled the chapter from campus as police continue to investigate.

The family wants the punishment for hazing injuries and death to be increased from a misdemeanor to a felony. Their petition has gained over 3,000 signatures in the past 24 hours.

