Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘The Pick’ game

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Arizona Lottery’s “The Pick” game were:

01-03-10-16-32-39

(one, three, ten, sixteen, thirty-two, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $2.8 million

¶ Players need to match all of the six numbers drawn to win the first-place jackpot. If other players also match all six numbers, the prize pool will be shared in equal amounts. ¶ Players win smaller prizes if they have three, four or five of the first six numbers drawn.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

490K+
Followers
261K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Lottery#The Pick#Jackpot#Ap#The Arizona Lottery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Lottery
Related
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. forces in Syria attacked after airstrikes on Iran-backed militias

U.S. forces in Syria were attacked by rockets a day after the U.S. military carried out what a Pentagon official called “defensive” airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-backed militia groups. Col. Wayne Marotto, the military spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, an international coalition fighting the Islamic State extremist group,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust cases brought against Facebook last year in a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump criticizes GOP senators, McConnell on bipartisan infrastructure deal

Former President Trump on Tuesday chastised Republican senators for engaging with President Biden and the White House in talks for a bipartisan infrastructure deal. The former president weighed in negatively on the negotiations just as the White House is hustling to keep enough Republicans on board so the final bill has a chance of overcoming the 60-vote threshold in the Senate.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

California responds to transgender laws, bans state travel to Florida, 4 other states

California is adding five more states to a list of places where state-funded travel will be banned, Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) announced on Monday. The ban is in response to Republican-led measures in states that have passed or are pursuing measures that restrict health care access for transgender individuals or require transgender school students to participate in sports aligned with their sex rather than gender identity.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Juul to pay $40 million to settle NC vaping lawsuit

E-cigarette company Juul will pay $40 million to settle a lawsuit in North Carolina for allegedly marketing their products to children, state Attorney General Josh Stein (D) announced Monday. Stein in May 2019 became the first state attorney general to sue the company for its role in the unprecedented surge...