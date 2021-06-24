Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Traffic lights out on Euclid Ave., rush hour delays expected

By Camryn Justice
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rgas4_0adf0N6T00

Traffic lights on Euclid Avenue are out and expected to cause delays during the morning commute Thursday, according to Cleveland police.

The lights are out between Stokes Boulevard and Mayfield Road, police said.

Police said traffic controllers will be out to direct traffic in the area but delays are expected and commuters are advised to leave earlier than normal.

Click here to see the latest traffic information and an interactive traffic map on our Akron-Canton Traffic Center

Click here to see the cheapest gas prices in our area.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
City
Euclid, OH
Local
Ohio Traffic
Akron, OH
Traffic
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Euclid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Lights#Rush Hour#Cleveland Police#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
PoliticsPosted by
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

What’s happening on East 75th Street?

The wrecking ball has its sights set on two structures near Cleveland’s East 75th Street that will make way for a lot of new living space. All that stands between the Allen-Sullivan House and a wrecking ball is a demolition permit after the Cleveland Planning Commission approved the buildings demolition earlier this month.