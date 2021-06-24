Traffic lights out on Euclid Ave., rush hour delays expected

Traffic lights on Euclid Avenue are out and expected to cause delays during the morning commute Thursday, according to Cleveland police.

The lights are out between Stokes Boulevard and Mayfield Road, police said.

Police said traffic controllers will be out to direct traffic in the area but delays are expected and commuters are advised to leave earlier than normal.

