MLB Game Highlights

New York Mets | Dominic Smith plates Conforto

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

Dominic Smith grounds into a fielder's choice, allowing Michael Conforto to score from third, giving the Mets a 2-0 in the 1st inning

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

Posted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil could return to Mets soon

The Mets have been ravaged by injuries this season, but it seems a few of the team’s most important players are making strides in their recoveries. Outfielder Michael Conforto and utilityman Jeff McNeil began rehab assignments with Triple-A Syracuse this week. Manager Luis Rojas tells reporters, including Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News, McNeil could rejoin the major league club in the next couple of days, while Conforto could return to the big leagues next week. Center fielder Brandon Nimmo isn’t far behind those two, as he could embark on a rehab assignment of his own next week, per Rojas, via Tim Healey of Newsday. Fourth outfielder Albert Almora Jr. is expected back this weekend, having completed his own rehab stint with Syracuse, relays Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.
Yardbarker

Mets Injury Updates: Conforto, Nimmo, McNeil, Almora and More

Ladies and gentleman, the Mets are beginning to get the band back together. On Monday, Manager Luis Rojas provided some positive news on the injury front. Outfielder Brandon Nimmo (torn ligament at the base of his left index finger) took batting practice today and could begin a rehab assignment later this week.
Posted by
FingerLakes1.com

David Peterson, Dominic Smith lead Mets to 5-2 win over Cubs

The Mets may have entered this week with the lowest rotation ERA in the Majors, but that hardly meant they lacked starting pitching concerns. Of particular note, sophomore left-hander David Peterson entered Monday’s play with a 9.88 ERA in his last four starts, which prompted some around the team to call his job into question.
MLBAsbury Park Press

NY Mets manager Luis Rojas made this change to help jumpstart Dominic Smith

NEW YORK — Dominic Smith doesn't mean any disrespect to the rest of his teammates in the lineup. Hitting in front of Pete Alonso specifically, though, is just ... different. “It’s always pretty neat when you have a guy like Pete hitting behind you," Smith said following Monday's 5-2 win over the Cubs at Citi Field.
MLBYardbarker

Mets' Michael Conforto To Begin a Rehab Assignment Tonight

The plan is for Conforto to play five innings, accumulating 2-3 at-bats along the way. He will likely need to play in several more rehab games in order to ramp up, given the fact that he has missed a month of action. If all goes well, Conforto could rejoin the...
MLBNewsday

Dominic Smith shakes things up for Mets

Ending the 0-for-20 slump with a fourth-inning double was a relief. The 433-foot moonshot of a homer in the fifth was awesome. But that handshake? Of all of Dominic Smith’s impressive contributions in the Mets’ 5-2 victory over the Cubs on Monday night, the team-up celebration with Pete Alonso may have been among the night’s most entertaining moments.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Dominic Smith: Goes yard again

Smith went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Cubs. Smith took Robert Stock yard in the third inning to record his sixth home run of the season. It was his second long ball in his past three starts, and he is also in the midst of a modest three-game hitting streak. Though he's gotten off to a slow start this season, Smith now has a 97 wRC+ with 24 RBI and 19 runs scored across 223 plate appearances.
MLBillinoisnewsnow.com

New York Mets’ deGrom continues remarkable run of dominance

(NEW YORK) — New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom continued his domination on Monday, shutting down the Atlanta Braves for five innings as he returned to the mound after another injury scare. Showcasing his 100+ mph fastball on a day where his slider wasn’t at its best, deGrom struck out...
MLBtimestelegram.com

NY Mets, Chicago Cubs announce Monday night lineups

The New York Mets and Chicago Cubs start a four-game series on Monday night in Queens. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field. The game will be broadcast in New York on SNY and nationally on ESPN. Subscribers Only:Planning to go to a NY Mets game at...
MLBatlantanews.net

Mets activate Michael Conforto, move Tomas Nido to IL

The New York Mets reinstated outfielder Michael Conforto from the injured list while moving catcher Tomas Nido to the 10-day IL as part of a host of transactions Wednesday. After missing about five weeks with a hamstring strain, Conforto was penciled into New York's lineup Wednesday night against the visiting Atlanta Braves, batting third and playing right field.
MLBnumberfire.com

Michael Conforto (hamstring) returns to Mets' lineup on Wednesday

New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto (hamstring) is batting third in Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Conforto will man right field after New York's slugger was activated off the 10-day injured list on Wednesday. In a matchup against right-hander Kyle Wright, our models project Conforto to 9.8 score FanDuel...
Posted by
Audacy

Michael Conforto's return shows Mets potential with full lineup

The Mets entered Wednesday night’s series finale with the Braves having scored just eight runs in their last five games, and none in their last two. But the arrival of Michael Conforto quickly showed what New York’s lineup can be at full strength. Conforto, in his first game back after...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Mets injuries: Stroman (hip), Conforto delayed, Lucchesi out

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Stroman has a sore hip, Michael Conforto's return was delayed due to coronavirus concerns and Joey Lucchesi is out for the season. The hits just keep on coming for the injury-riddled New York Mets. Stroman, the team's most durable starting pitcher this season, exited Tuesday...
MLBchatsports.com

Lindor, Conforto, New Pitchers Lead Mets Past Braves

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs, Michael Conforto jolted New York’s stagnant offense in his delayed return from injury and the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3 on Wednesday night. Tylor Megill and Corey Oswalt came up from the minors to provide steady pitching...
MLBNew York Post

Mets’ offense finally breaks out in Michael Conforto’s return

The band got closer to reuniting Wednesday night, bringing with it the aura of a competent Mets lineup. There was Michael Conforto, back in the No. 3 hole and playing right field after a five-week absence. Jeff McNeil sat atop the lineup, in his third game since returning from the injured list.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Michael Conforto: Tests negative, returning Wednesday

Conforto (hamstring) was not activated for Tuesday's game against Atlanta out of an abundance of caution due to a COVID-19 situation at Triple-A Syracuse, but he tested negative for the virus and is expected to be reinstated Wednesday, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. Syracuse had Tuesday's...