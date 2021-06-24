Cancel
New York Mets | Jeff McNeil's RBI single

Jeff McNeil rips a single into center field for an RBI single, extending the Mets' lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the 2nd inning

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Jeff McNeil could return to Mets' lineup Monday vs. Braves

McNeil has made rehab appearances for Triple-A Syracuse and High-A Brooklyn, so it's no surprise he's inching closer to a return. The 29-year-old was hitting .242/.336/.374 with three home runs and eight RBI in 31 games before being sidelined. He'll definitely add some much-needed talent as the Mets have lost their last two games.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil could return to Mets soon

The Mets have been ravaged by injuries this season, but it seems a few of the team’s most important players are making strides in their recoveries. Outfielder Michael Conforto and utilityman Jeff McNeil began rehab assignments with Triple-A Syracuse this week. Manager Luis Rojas tells reporters, including Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News, McNeil could rejoin the major league club in the next couple of days, while Conforto could return to the big leagues next week. Center fielder Brandon Nimmo isn’t far behind those two, as he could embark on a rehab assignment of his own next week, per Rojas, via Tim Healey of Newsday. Fourth outfielder Albert Almora Jr. is expected back this weekend, having completed his own rehab stint with Syracuse, relays Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.
MLBYardbarker

Mets Injury Updates: Conforto, Nimmo, McNeil, Almora and More

Ladies and gentleman, the Mets are beginning to get the band back together. On Monday, Manager Luis Rojas provided some positive news on the injury front. Outfielder Brandon Nimmo (torn ligament at the base of his left index finger) took batting practice today and could begin a rehab assignment later this week.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mets Minors Recap: Jeff McNeil Makes First Rehab Appearance

AAA: Worcester Red Sox (23-13) 13, Syracuse Mets (11-25) 7 Box Score. Patrick Mazeika 1B: 3-for-5, R, HR, 3 RBI, .282/.317/.436. Khalil Lee DH: 1-for-3, 2 R, BB, 2 K, .296/.479/.481. Albert Almora Jr. CF: 1-for-4, K, .143/.200/.357. Syracuse had a good day on offense, but it wasn’t quite enough...
MLBnumberfire.com

Mets' Jeff McNeil (hamstring) begins rehab assignment

New York Mets infielder Jeff McNeil (hamstring) started his rehab assignment on Sunday. McNeil went 0-for-2 in his first rehab game with High-A Brooklyn and he played five innings at first base. He has missed about a month with a left hamstring strain but is on track to return to the Mets roster by the end of the week. Jose Peraza will likely revert to a reserve role once McNeil is cleared.
MLBrotoballer.com

Jeff McNeil Starts Rehab Assignment

New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (hamstring) began a rehab assignment with Single-A Brooklyn on Sunday, going 0-for-2 and playing five innings at second base in the contest. Assuming McNeil suffers no setbacks during his rehab stint, he could return to the Mets by Friday for their series against the Nationals in Washington. McNeil suffered a significant hamstring strain back on May 16 and has been on the 10-day injured list since May 17. Fantasy managers have a reason to be optimistic with McNeil finally beginning his rehab assignment, signifying that he is only days away from his return to the Mets lineup.--Nick Ritrivi - RotoBaller.
MLBallfans.co

Jeff McNeil could see more time in Mets’ outfield when he returns

Jeff McNeil #6 of the Mets prepares for a game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on Saturday, Apr. 10, 2021. Credit: Jim McIsaac. Jeff McNeil could potentially see more time in the outfield after his return from a hamstring injury, which could be as early as this week, Luis Rojas said.
MLBgranthshala.com

Mets begin carving out plan for Jeff McNeil’s return

When Jeff McNeil returns to the Mets, it will not be strictly as a fielder. While McNeil played only second base on 16 May before straining his left hamstring, manager Luis Rojas planned to use him on occasion in the outfield, where McNeil had seen some time in each of the previous two years. With so many capable infielders on the roster, from Luis Guillorm to Jonathan Villar to Jose Peraza, Rojas can use McNeil in the outfield as long as Michael Conforto (stressed hamstring) and Brandon Nimmo (finger) are in the squad. Not ready to join again.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Expected back within days

McNeil (hamstring) is expected to join the team either Sunday or Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. McNeil has been on a rehab assignment since Sunday and continues to progress towards a return. It's possible he is activated for the team's final matchup in a three-game set with the Nationals this weekend. His month-long absence could also end when the team opens up a three-game set against Atlanta on Monday.
MLBtimestelegram.com

NY Mets, Chicago Cubs announce Monday night lineups

The New York Mets and Chicago Cubs start a four-game series on Monday night in Queens. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field. The game will be broadcast in New York on SNY and nationally on ESPN. Subscribers Only:Planning to go to a NY Mets game at...
MLBYardbarker

Jeff McNeil Expected to Rejoin Mets on 'Sunday or Monday'

Despite scratching across just two hits in a shutout loss to the Cubs on Thursday night, the Mets are close to getting an important piece to their lineup back in the coming days. And this bat is second baseman Jeff McNeil, who has been out since May 16 with a...
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Mets activate Jeff McNeil, place Robert Gsellman on 10-day IL

Prior to Monday’s doubleheader with the Braves, the Mets reinstated Infielder Jeff McNeil from the 10-day injured list, and placed RHP Robert Gsellman on the 10-Day IL, retroactive to June 20, with a right lat strain. Also, LHP Stephen Tarpley was added from Triple-A Syracuse as the team’s 27th man...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mets put RHP Robert Gsellman (lat strain) on IL, activate 2B Jeff McNeil

New York Mets right-hander Robert Gsellman is headed to the 10-day injured list with a right lat strain, with SNY reporting Monday that the lat is actually torn and he could be out six-to-eight weeks. The move was announced before the team's doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves. In addition, the...
MLBchatsports.com

DeGrom’s Shutout Streak Ends At 31 Innings, Mets Top Phils

NEW YORK (AP) — By the middle of his outing, Mets ace Jacob deGrom was struggling to find his mechanics that essentially made him a two-pitch pitcher. “Jake is human, right?” New York manager Luis Rojas said. “So, these things are going to happen.”. A less-dominant version of deGrom gave...
MLBESPN

LEADING OFF: DeGrom aims to set Mets mark for shutout streak

A look at what's happening around the majors today:. Mets ace Jacob deGrom can set the team record for scoreless innings when he starts against the Phillies at Citi Field. DeGrom has a 30-inning shutout streak, nearing the club mark of 32 2/3 innings by R.A. Dickey in 2012. DeGrom...
MLBsportsmedia101.com

New York Mets rally on three separate occasions to topple Philadelphia Phillies 4-3

New York-With the season nearly three months old, we’ve learned a lot about teams. Some squads have a knack of finding ways to win while others simply can’t get out of their own way. The New York Mets (40-32) have found themselves in the former, coming from behind on three separate occasions today to top the Philadelphia Phillies (35-39) 4-3, who have put themselves in the latter camp in a way that is killing their season.
MLBTroy Record

Eflin scheduled to start for Philadelphia against New York

Philadelphia Phillies (35-38, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (39-32, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-6, 4.39 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) Mets: Jacob deGrom (7-2, .50 ERA, .51 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -264, Phillies +220; over/under is 6...
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Takes seat Saturday

McNeil isn't starting Saturday's game against the Phillies, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. McNeil started both games of Friday's twin bill and went 0-for-7 with three strikeouts. He'll get a breather Saturday while Luis Guillorme starts at third base and Jose Peraza starts at the keystone.