Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Wichita Wind Surge wins in Midland 8 - 4

Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wichita’s offense backed up Josh Winder’s great start on their way to a second straight victory over the Midland RockHounds by a final score of 8-4. After both teams were held scoreless for three innings, Wichita broke through in the top of the fourth by scoring three runs. Yeltsin Encarnacion put the Wind Surge on the board first by drawing a bases-loaded walk. In the next at-bat, David Bañuelos made an impact in his first game with a two-RBI bases-loaded single to left field to put Wichita ahead 3-0.

www.audacy.com
Audacy

Audacy

29K+
Followers
39K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Whitefield
Person
Jason Garcia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wichita Wind Surge#Midland Rockhounds#The Surge#The Wind Surge#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Wichita, KSKAKE TV

Josh Winder dominates and the Wind Surge beat the RockHounds

MIDLAND, Texas (KAKE) -- Josh Winder continues to make the most of his time in Double-A, turning in another great start on Wednesday against the Midland RockHounds. Winder went seven innings, gave up only four hits and one run while striking out seven. Wichita's ace lead the Wind Surge to an 8-4 win over Midland. Winder leads the Double-A Central in ERA, innings pitched and strikeouts.
Wichita, KSKAKE TV

Power Surge: Wichita uses the long ball to cruise by Springfield

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wind Surge came into tonight only two games above .500 at Riverfront Stadium but they played like they couldn't wait to get home. Wichita hammered the Springfield Cardinals tonight 13-4 using four home runs to cruise to victory. On top of that power surge, Jordan...
Wichita, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Surge win Saturday over Springfield

WICHITA, KS – The Wichita Wind Surge hit well Saturday as the Surge defeated the Springfield Cardinals by a final score of 7-4. Ernie De La Trinidad and Yeltsin Encarnacion each picked up three RBIs on the night, leading the Surge to a victory in game five of the series.
Wichita, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Wind Surge falls short of comeback bid against Springfield

WICHITA – Wichita battled back from an 8-1 deficit, but could not find the tying run as they fall to the Springfield Cardinals in the series finale, 8-7. It looked as though the Cardinals would cruise for the rest of the afternoon after building an 8-1 lead on the Wind Surge heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. However, the Surge pounded six runs on four home runs in two innings to cut the Cardinal lead to just 1. Wichita did all they could to put themselves in a position to extend the game, but the seven run lead was too much to overcome.
Baseballlootpress.com

Two-out surges help Midland Trail take Region 3 lead

Hico – Midland Trail cruised to the Class A Region 3, Section 2 crown on the heels of some heavy bats. Monday night in Game 1 of the best-of-3 regional tournament against James Monroe, the Patriots proved they could win without the big hits. Two-out rallies, aggressive base running and...
Amarillo, TXAmarillo Globe-Times

Sod Poodles win 8-2 over Midland on Friday night

The Amarillo Sod Poodles picked up an 8-2 win over the visiting Midland RockHounds in the fourth game of the six-game series on Friday night at HODGETOWN Stadium. Left fielder Stone Garrett extended his hitting streak to 11 games, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored and one RBI. Playing last...
Salina Post

Springfield snaps Wind Surge winning streak

WICHITA – The Wind Surge snap winning streak, defeated by the Springfield Cardinals 5-3 for the from downtown Wichita. Wind Surge starter Austin Schulfer held Springfield scoreless, allowing six hits, no walks, and four strikeouts in six complete innings of work. This marks his second quality start on the year, which ties RHP Josh Winder for the most on the Wind Surge pitching staff. However, he took a no-decision after his 3-0 lead was blown in the seventh.
Wichita, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Wind Surge push win streak to four

WICHITA – The Wind Surge won their fourth in a row 8-2 victory over the Springfield Cardinals Wednesday at Riverfront Stadium. Starter RHP Chris Vallimont was dominant in his seventh start for the Wind Surge this season. He picked up his first win on the season with his longest appearance in a start on the year. Vallimont finished his night with five innings pitched, three hits, one run, one walk, and seven strikeouts.
Tennessee Statesportswar.com

Virginia Continues Surge With Win Against Tennessee At College World Series

Momentum may not carry over from game to game, but confidence surely does. The Virginia baseball team is brimming with it at this point. The Cavaliers, who were staring up from cellar of the ACC standings in early April, continued their late season surge Sunday with a 6-0 win against Tennessee to open bracket play at the College World Series in Omaha. With that victory, the Hoos are now 7-2 in the NCAA Tournament and 25-11 since April 2. They’ll play from the winner’s side in double elimination pool play on Tuesday night.
Baseballmilb.com

Wind Surge Open Road Trip with 6-1 Victory

MIDLAND, TX– The Wichita Wind Surge limited the Midland RockHounds to one run and blasted two home runs on their way to a 6-1 victory in game one of the series. Wichita continued their hot hitting with two home runs in the first two innings. Jose Miranda picked up his 12th home run in the season on the fourth pitch of the game. Miranda’s lead off shot traveled 444 feet and fired off his bat at 104 miles per hour. BJ Boyd put two more runs on the board for the Wind Surge in the next inning with a two-run home run over the left field wall. Boyd’s opposite field long ball was his second of the year and placed Wichita ahead 3-0 early.
Midland, MImanisteenews.com

Throwback: Midland in 1926

The Midland Sun published its second development edition in November 1926. The editor of the publication said the booklet wasn't intended as a historical production but rather a record of Midland's growth in the past decade. The first edition was published on March 9, 1916. Here are a few interesting...
Wichita, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Palacios nearly hits for the cycle; Wind Surge wins fourth in a row

WICHITA – The Wind Surge win their fourth in a row, cruise to an 8-2 victory over the Springfield Cardinals at Riverfront Stadium Wednesday. Starter RHP Chris Vallimont was dominant in his seventh start for the Wind Surge this season. He picked up his first win on the season with his longest appearance in a start on the year. Vallimont finished his night with five innings pitched, three hits, one run, one walk, and seven strikeouts.
BaseballPosted by
Salina Post

Wind Surge rallies to get third consecutive win

MIDLAND, Texas – The Wind Surge used two four-run innings to mount a comeback and defeat the Midland RockHounds 8-4 in game three of the series Thursday. The Surge struggled early as they found themselves in a 4-0 hole after four innings completed. However, the Surge wiped away the deficit with four runs on five hits in the top of the fifth inning. Peter Mooney opened the scoring with a single up the middle that allowed Yeltsin Encarnacion to score from second for the first run of the night for Wichita. Aaron Whitefield grounded to the shortstop with the bases loaded but beat out a potential double-play at first to keep the inning alive and score David Bañuelos. Jermaine Palacios kept the line moving with another RBI single to right field for Wichita in the inning, scoring Mooney. In the next at-bat, BJ Boyd tied the game by hustling down the first base line to beat out a throw to first and drive in the fourth run of the inning.
Texas StateBurnt Orange Nation

Texas surges past Virginia in 6-2 win to remain alive

A weather delay that lasted more than three and a half hours resulted in the latest start for a College World Series game since 1997, forcing the Texas Longhorns to pull out a 6-2 win against the Virginia Cavaliers at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha in the early hours of Friday morning.
Wichita, KSWichita Eagle

Former UNLV golfer, England native Harry Hall wins first pro event at Wichita Open

Harry Hall looks like a famous golfer. Now he can say he plays like one, too. Hall, a former UNLV standout and rookie on the Korn Ferry Tour, shot a 67 to win the Wichita Open with a final score of 20-under par on Sunday at Crestview Country Club. He celebrated the victory by thanking his family, located thousands of miles away in Hayle, England, for their unconditional support … and by cracking a joke in front of the same fans that shouted references about his doppelganger throughout the week.
Indianola, IAkniakrls.com

Indianola Softball Survives Late Pella Christian Surge to Win Conference Matchup

The #6 in class 5A Indianola softball team held off a Pella Christian rally in the sixth inning to win 9-3 Tuesday evening in Little Hawkeye Conference play in a game heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Eagles struck first to start the game with a Bailey Roose leadoff double followed by a pair of groundouts to lead 1-0, with Destiny Lewis hitting a solo home run for the Indians to tie the score through the first inning. Indianola struck for three in the second all with two outs, getting an RBI single from Alley May and a two-RBI double from Lewis to lead 4-1. Pella Christian dug into the lead scoring a pair of runs off of a two-RBI double from Anna Bonnett, but Indianola again answered with a two-RBI single from Kylee Tucker to make the score 6-3 going into the fifth.
Michigan StateMidland Daily News

Midland's Dinh wins prestigious Michigan Women's Amateur

Dow High alum Kim Dinh has compiled a pretty impressive list of accomplishments during her stellar golf career. Now, she can add another entry to that list -- and one which she has been chasing for quite some time. Dinh, 28, won the Michigan Women's Amateur Championship for the first...
Mississippi StatePosted by
247Sports

Quick recap: Mississippi State 4, Texas 3

Mississippi State won the winner’s bracket championship game Saturday night and earned a trip to the College World Series national championship series versus Vanderbilt next week just the way the MSU coaches would have drawn it up. Tanner Leggett lined a single into the left-center field gap scoring pinch runner Brayland Skinner with the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth for a 4-3 win.
Midland, TXMidland Reporter-Telegram

ROCKHOUNDS REPORT: Former 'Hound pushes Wichita past Midland

TOP HITTERS: Former RockHound B.J. Boyd came back to spoil Midland’s first game of its homestand by going 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, two RBI, a run scored, a stolen base and a walk. Boyd played for the RockHounds in 2017. … Wichita’s Jose Miranda went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, an RBI and two runs scored … Nick Allen was 2-for-4 with a steal for the RockHounds.