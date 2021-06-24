Review: Amanda Curreri quilts lesbian history into art with ‘Terra Tools’

In Amanda Curreri’s “Terra Tools: Blocks, Clocks, Rocks & Blades” (through July 17 at Romer Young), the artist presents a series of quilted works and two jackets. While living in Cincinnati—she was formerly based in the Bay Area, now in Albuquerque—Curreri culled through the Ohio Lesbian Archives, where she was introduced to “Dinah,” a local lesbian newsletter (1975–97). With many works featuring fabric printed with illustrations from “Dinah,” Curreri fuses elements from lesbian histories that speak to the resourcefulness of craft and her community.