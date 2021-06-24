Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Review: Amanda Curreri quilts lesbian history into art with ‘Terra Tools’

By Genevieve Quick
48hills.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Amanda Curreri’s “Terra Tools: Blocks, Clocks, Rocks & Blades” (through July 17 at Romer Young), the artist presents a series of quilted works and two jackets. While living in Cincinnati—she was formerly based in the Bay Area, now in Albuquerque—Curreri culled through the Ohio Lesbian Archives, where she was introduced to “Dinah,” a local lesbian newsletter (1975–97). With many works featuring fabric printed with illustrations from “Dinah,” Curreri fuses elements from lesbian histories that speak to the resourcefulness of craft and her community.

48hills.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Quilts#Terra#Design#Terra Tools#The Ohio Lesbian Archives#Lgbtq#Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
Related
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. forces in Syria attacked after airstrikes on Iran-backed militias

U.S. forces in Syria were attacked by rockets a day after the U.S. military carried out what a Pentagon official called “defensive” airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-backed militia groups. Col. Wayne Marotto, the military spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, an international coalition fighting the Islamic State extremist group,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust cases brought against Facebook last year in a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump criticizes GOP senators, McConnell on bipartisan infrastructure deal

Former President Trump on Tuesday chastised Republican senators for engaging with President Biden and the White House in talks for a bipartisan infrastructure deal. The former president weighed in negatively on the negotiations just as the White House is hustling to keep enough Republicans on board so the final bill has a chance of overcoming the 60-vote threshold in the Senate.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

California responds to transgender laws, bans state travel to Florida, 4 other states

California is adding five more states to a list of places where state-funded travel will be banned, Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) announced on Monday. The ban is in response to Republican-led measures in states that have passed or are pursuing measures that restrict health care access for transgender individuals or require transgender school students to participate in sports aligned with their sex rather than gender identity.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Juul to pay $40 million to settle NC vaping lawsuit

E-cigarette company Juul will pay $40 million to settle a lawsuit in North Carolina for allegedly marketing their products to children, state Attorney General Josh Stein (D) announced Monday. Stein in May 2019 became the first state attorney general to sue the company for its role in the unprecedented surge...