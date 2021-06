In a relatively surprising turn of events, Damian Lillard may want out of Portland after their hiring of Chauncey Billups as their new head coach. There’s a lot of mixed reporting on the situation in Portland, some saying Lillard had nothing to do with the hire, others saying Lillard himself chose Billups as the new coach. Either way, there was a lot of backlash on the hire due to Billups’ past. If Damian Lillard requests a trade, which is looking more and more likely by the hour, would the Sixers realistically have enough to give up to acquire the six time all-star?