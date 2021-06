BALTIMORE — When a player turns 30 years old and has endured more than six or seven years in the NFL, there is always talk of retirement before the start of training camp. It’s no different for Calais Campbell, 34, who will enter his 14th season in the league and second with the Ravens when camp opens in late July. But once you watch Campbell go through some individual drills or work the lateral movement ladder, it’s hard to believe he is at that stage.