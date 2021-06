Clarksville Dixie Youth is gearing up for two exciting all-star tournaments! This weekend, June 18-22, Clarksville will be hosting the Minor League District All-Star Tournament! Friday, starting at 6 pm, we will have two games and opening ceremonies. Our own Clarksville Minors will play at 8 pm. Saturday and Sunday games will also be at 6 and 8 pm. Those teams that are left will play at 7 pm each night until we can name a Champion. The concession stand will also be open, serving up deliciousness, throughout the tournament.