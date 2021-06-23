Do you love baseball AND history?
Ever heard of vintage baseball? More than 200 teams across the country play baseball the way they did in the 1860s. I’ve recently moved to Lynden from the Arizona desert, where we had teams that play old-time baseball. I’d like to start a team of old time baseball players or a group of teams. Anyone is welcome to play; we exclude nobody. Vintage baseball is about camaraderie, friendship, exercise, love of baseball and appreciation of history. We play to win, but sportsmanship is king. Interested in learning more? Please email me at bch.cameraeye@gmail.com or call 928-300-0522.www.lyndentribune.com