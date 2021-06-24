David Murphy: No easy answers for Daryl Morey and the Sixers, not even when it comes to trading Ben Simmons

In Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Final matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks, Ben Simmons was awful. While he may have gotten 13 assists, he was only able to score five points on four shots which is unacceptable from your supposed "superstar." Sixers fans were livid following the match and since the loss, many have been calling for Simmons to get traded. He hasn't been able to live up to his contract and based on comments made by Joel Embiid and Doc Rivers, it seems like Simmons isn't well-liked.