David Murphy: No easy answers for Daryl Morey and the Sixers, not even when it comes to trading Ben Simmons
As Daryl Morey surveyed the wreckage of a season on Tuesday morning, the Sixers’ president of basketball operations looked and sounded like a man who knew that he had just lost the opportunity of a lifetime. And that’s exactly what he was. Nobody should be surprised if, 10 years from now, the Sixers look back and realize that 2021 was the year when the title should have come.www.bakersfield.com