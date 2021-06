Red Sox need a star outfielder like Joey Gallo to succeed in the playoffs. Coming into the season, the Boston Red Sox were not viewed as a real threat. Fans were understandably skeptical of the team, as they did not sign any big names in the offseason. Furthermore, they seemed to have only gotten weaker after losing both Andrew Benintendi and Jackie Bradley Jr. Yet, this season has been stupendous thus far, as the Red Sox are 41-27 and have a very good chance of making the postseason.