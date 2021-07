I love all of the players I'm going to ask to be traded and I have had this belief that this is what this team needs to do for about a year now. This is not an angry hot take from what became a hilarious loss to the reds 12-4 last night. This is a serious article and I'd like the discussion around it to be serious as well, not some mocking "don't get so angry over one loss from last night." This post has been coming for a while.