You’d be forgiven for not wanting to do any of the things we were essentially forced to overdose on during the pandemic now that vaccinations have freed us from our bunkers. For me, even TV has lost its luster—and that’s, you know, TV—so you can forget about more intensive pandemic-ubiquitous activities, like cooking. Especially cooking. When it comes to the kitchen, the burnout is real, and I very much doubt I’m alone in experiencing it.