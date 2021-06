There is a “definitive link” between smacking children and behavioural difficulties, a new study has found.Researchers at University College London, who reviewed 20 years of research on the topic, found that physical punishment is not effective in improving children’s behaviour, and instead makes it worse.Published in The Lancet on Monday, the research, which looked at 69 studies from across the world, identified several key outcomes.Researchers found that physical punishment of children increases the risk of involvement with child protection services and that smacking leads to worsening behaviour over time.Dr Anja Heilmann, a professor in UCL’s department of epidemiology and public...