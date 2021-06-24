Video: Trae Young did a disrespectful shimmy before nailing a 3-pointer

There is something about Trae Young. Trevor Ariza was not the first person to notice it, but he did perhaps notice it most primally. It was a regular-season game last February. Young’s Hawks led Ariza’s Blazers by 16 in the third. Young came down the floor and tried to dribble the ball right between Ariza’s legs and catch it on the other side; Ariza realized what was unfolding and enthusiastically introduced his shoulder to Young’s windpipe. For good measure, Ariza, some seven inches and 35 pounds bigger than the would-be nutmegger, shoved him away with both hands. The whistle blew. On replay it’d be ruled a flagrant 1. Young pursed his lips, nodded, and gestured for more. This was as genuine a flash of violence as you’ll ever see in a sport that generally dwells at much lower level of violence (smushing your face really close to the other guy’s face as if threatening to kiss). Here in Trae Young was something Ariza genuinely could not abide. Some dark magicks. Something against nature.