Video: Trae Young did a disrespectful shimmy before nailing a 3-pointer

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 5 days ago
Trae Young got hot against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday night and let his opponents know it. Late in the third quarter, the Atlanta Hawks guard was wide open behind the arc. Young decided to do a shoulder shimmy before attempting his shot, which he made, of course.

Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com
Person
Trae Young
#Shimmy#Pointer#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Atlanta Hawks#Atlhawks
